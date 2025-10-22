Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
la liga
Comments

Unpaid transfer fees pile up as the players Barcelona still owes $168 million for revealed: Expensive list includes Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona
© Getty ImagesRaphinha and Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona

Unpaid transfer fees have once again come back to haunt Barcelona, worsening an already fragile economic situation that shows no sign of easing. After years of lavish spending and ambitious projects — including moves for top players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha — the Catalan side is now facing short-term payment obligations that could shape its future both on and off the pitch.

The latest financial report confirms that the Spanish club owes a staggering $168.4 million in unpaid transfer fees. The revelation comes as the team, still recovering from the aftermath of Lionel Messi’s departure, continues to chase domestic and European glory while juggling massive financial commitments.

Mounting debt and the true cost of rebuilding

According to Marca and reports presented at Barcelona’s Members’ Assembly, the club’s total debt exceeds $2.27 billion, a figure that includes expenses from player acquisitions, stadium redevelopment, and long-term financing deals. The most pressing issue, however, lies in the $168 million owed to other clubs for transfers completed between 2022 and 2025.

These outstanding payments can be traced back to the team’s expensive 2022 rebuild, when the club embarked on an aggressive recruitment drive following Lionel Messi’s departure. That summer saw the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde, all intended to usher in a new era of competitiveness. Three years later, the price of that ambition is clearer than ever.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team&#039;s fourth goal with teammates Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 26, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal of Barcelona

The Blaugrana still owes around $46.9 million to Leeds for Raphinha, $27.2 million to Sevilla for Jules Kounde, and $10.6 million to Bayern Munich for Lewandowski. Meanwhile, recent deals have only added to the strain — with $17.1 million due to Leipzig for Dani Olmo and $13.8 million to Manchester City for Ferran Torres.

Advertisement

Even players who have already left the club are part of the financial burden. Despite selling Vitor Roque to Palmeiras last year, Barcelona still owes $18.9 million to Athletico Paranaense for the young Brazilian forward. Smaller amounts are also pending for clubs such as Real BetisValencia, and Osasuna for players including Emerson Royal and Abde Ezzalzouli.

Stadium dream that turned into financial nightmare

The club’s problems go far beyond transfer-related debts. The Camp Nou renovation project, part of the ambitious “Espai Barca” plan, was designed to modernize the stadium and generate $267 million in annual matchday revenue. Instead, delays, rising costs, and COVID-era financial shocks have turned the dream into a financial headache.

Advertisement

Barcelona took on a $1.55 billion debt package to fund the redevelopment, which now stretches repayment obligations until 2050. The club is currently playing at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, where reduced capacity and lower ticket sales have led to a sharp decline in income.

This shortfall has made it harder for the club to meet its immediate financial responsibilities — including the transfer payments due this season. According to Marca$148 million of the $168 million debt must be paid by the end of the 2025 fiscal year, a figure that dwarfs the $48 million paid under the same category last year.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Bad news for Barcelona: Star ruled out of Spain’s World Cup qualifiers, could also miss Real Madrid clash

Bad news for Barcelona: Star ruled out of Spain’s World Cup qualifiers, could also miss Real Madrid clash

A Spanish player has been ruled out of the national team for the World Cup qualifiers and may also miss the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Barcelona star Dani Olmo snubs Real Madrid with bold claim: ‘We made the better signings’

Barcelona star Dani Olmo snubs Real Madrid with bold claim: ‘We made the better signings’

Gearing up for the 2025-26 season, FC Barcelona star Dani Olmo claimed that they did better signings than rival Real Madrid.

Barcelona’s Dani Olmo registration crisis: La Liga’s bold move could have unintended consequences for Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi

Barcelona’s Dani Olmo registration crisis: La Liga’s bold move could have unintended consequences for Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi

Barcelona faces another financial issue after La Liga banned a vital move to sign Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second part of the 2024-25 season. Beyond the immediate effects on the two players, this financial turbulence might affect the club’s icon Lionel Messi.

Why isn’t Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League match?

Why isn’t Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League match?

For the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt, Liverpool fans were left in shock as star Mohamed Salah has been left out of the starting lineup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo