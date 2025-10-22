Unpaid transfer fees pile up as the players Barcelona still owes $168 million for revealed: Expensive list includes Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha

Unpaid transfer fees have once again come back to haunt Barcelona, worsening an already fragile economic situation that shows no sign of easing. After years of lavish spending and ambitious projects — including moves for top players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha — the Catalan side is now facing short-term payment obligations that could shape its future both on and off the pitch.

The latest financial report confirms that the Spanish club owes a staggering $168.4 million in unpaid transfer fees. The revelation comes as the team, still recovering from the aftermath of Lionel Messi’s departure, continues to chase domestic and European glory while juggling massive financial commitments.

Mounting debt and the true cost of rebuilding

According to Marca and reports presented at Barcelona’s Members’ Assembly, the club’s total debt exceeds $2.27 billion, a figure that includes expenses from player acquisitions, stadium redevelopment, and long-term financing deals. The most pressing issue, however, lies in the $168 million owed to other clubs for transfers completed between 2022 and 2025.

These outstanding payments can be traced back to the team’s expensive 2022 rebuild, when the club embarked on an aggressive recruitment drive following Lionel Messi’s departure. That summer saw the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde, all intended to usher in a new era of competitiveness. Three years later, the price of that ambition is clearer than ever.

The Blaugrana still owes around $46.9 million to Leeds for Raphinha, $27.2 million to Sevilla for Jules Kounde, and $10.6 million to Bayern Munich for Lewandowski. Meanwhile, recent deals have only added to the strain — with $17.1 million due to Leipzig for Dani Olmo and $13.8 million to Manchester City for Ferran Torres.

Even players who have already left the club are part of the financial burden. Despite selling Vitor Roque to Palmeiras last year, Barcelona still owes $18.9 million to Athletico Paranaense for the young Brazilian forward. Smaller amounts are also pending for clubs such as Real Betis, Valencia, and Osasuna for players including Emerson Royal and Abde Ezzalzouli.

Stadium dream that turned into financial nightmare

The club’s problems go far beyond transfer-related debts. The Camp Nou renovation project, part of the ambitious “Espai Barca” plan, was designed to modernize the stadium and generate $267 million in annual matchday revenue. Instead, delays, rising costs, and COVID-era financial shocks have turned the dream into a financial headache.

Barcelona took on a $1.55 billion debt package to fund the redevelopment, which now stretches repayment obligations until 2050. The club is currently playing at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, where reduced capacity and lower ticket sales have led to a sharp decline in income.

This shortfall has made it harder for the club to meet its immediate financial responsibilities — including the transfer payments due this season. According to Marca, $148 million of the $168 million debt must be paid by the end of the 2025 fiscal year, a figure that dwarfs the $48 million paid under the same category last year.