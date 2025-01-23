Lamine Yamal‘s meteoric rise to global stardom has been remarkable. The 17-year-old Barcelona star, already a La Liga regular, Euro 2024 winner, Golden Boy award recipient, and member of the 2024 FIFA FIFPro Men’s World 11, is one of the most exciting young players in the world.

His rapid ascent has inevitably prompted speculation about who might follow in his footsteps, leading many to focus on a player currently shining brightly in La Masia: Destiny Kosiso Ejiofor John.

Destiny Ejiofor, the youngest of three Nigerian brothers in Barcelona‘s youth academy, is already making waves. The 12-year-old’s exceptional talent has caught the attention of scouts and fans alike, drawing comparisons to both Yamal and Kylian Mbappé. His early success is attracting significant attention.

The son of a former third-division player, Destiny began showcasing his skills at nine years old, described by Spanish outlet Sport in April 2024 as “extremely fast” with “an amazing goal-scoring instinct”. His statistics during his time with Barcelona’s U-10s are staggering: an astonishing 100 goals in just 27 games during the 2023-2024 season, according to Forbes. The sheer volume of goals, coupled with his young age, highlights the player’s remarkable talent and potential.

Continued success at U-12 level

Since moving to the U-12s, Destiny has continued to showcase his prolific goalscoring ability. He’s scored 31 goals in just 14 games for an unbeaten Barcelona team. These impressive numbers solidify his reputation and fuel the widespread excitement about his potential.

Clips of Destiny’s mesmerizing performances in Barcelona’s youth academy have flooded social media, leading to widespread speculation and comparisons to established stars. Many have labelled him the“new Yamal,” while others have drawn comparisons to the prolific Kylian Mbappé, underlining the considerable excitement generated by this young player. His presence within the club has attracted significant media attention and generated considerable hype.

Destiny’s success is not an isolated incident within the family. His older brother, David Obinne (15), was the first of the three brothers to join Barcelona’s academy after a season with Espanyol’s youth system. David, already attracting notice and interest, showcases another dimension to the talented Ejiofor family.

The rapid progress and remarkable statistics of Destiny Ejiofor have already created a considerable buzz within the soccer world. He is a player who will be closely watched in the coming years as he navigates the challenges of transitioning from youth football to a professional career. His talent and potential have captured the imagination of fans, scouts, and analysts, making him a player to watch.