Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a stark warning to his players following their latest Champions League setback against Paris Saint-Germain. Guardiola’s comments came after Manchester City managed to only pick up one point from their previous four matches. He stated that the team will have no one to blame but themselves should they fail to progress beyond the group stages.

Despite winning the competition in 2023 and having reached the last 16 for the past 11 seasons, City faces a precarious situation. Their current standing in the Champions League group stage necessitates a victory against Club Brugge next week to secure a place in the top 24.

Their recent form and apparent lack of recovery from previous setbacks make this a far from guaranteed outcome against a team currently positioned above them in the table. This situation demands a swift and decisive response.

Guardiola was particularly critical of his players’ inability to maintain possession against PSG. He expressed a lack of surprise about their current points tally of only eight from seven games. This poor performance and the upcoming challenging Premier League fixtures, starting with a home game against Chelsea, have raised concerns, particularly the manager’s observation that the team struggles against top opposition. He said, “Of course it is. It’s the points that we had.”

Acknowledging the opposition and the need for improvement

Guardiola conceded that PSG performed better in their matches and highlighted the difficulties the team faces when playing against top-level competition. He stated, “Today we didn’t deserve it. What’s the argument for fair or unfair? PSG played better in their games and couldn’t win. Today they were able to. In the big stages, the big teams, we struggle. We have to accept it. Recover and go to Chelsea. We have to recover our game.” This candid assessment acknowledges the team’s shortcomings and emphasizes the need for swift improvement.

Guardiola stated unequivocally that the upcoming game against Club Brugge is a final opportunity for the team to qualify for the next round. He stated, “They were better. We have a last chance against Club Brugge and if we don’t go through it’s because we don’t deserve it. You have to recover players and do it better.”

This declaration places the responsibility squarely on the shoulders of the players, emphasizing the critical nature of the match. Their future in the tournament hinges on securing a victory against Club Brugge. Any failure to qualify would be a direct consequence of the team’s performance.