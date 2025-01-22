Real Madrid, no stranger to the transfer spotlight, has shown interest in a high-profile defender from the Saudi Pro League—one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s key teammates at Al-Nassr. While the player recently expressed enthusiasm about a potential move to the Spanish capital, it seems the La Liga giants are poised to miss out. The defender is reportedly on the verge of leaving Al-Nassr for a different European club.

The mystery player is none other than Aymeric Laporte, the 30-year-old center-back and Spain international. After transferring from Manchester City to Al-Nassr in August 2023 for €27 million, Laporte is now being courted by Marseille, whose sporting director Mehdi Benatia is spearheading an ambitious recruitment drive.

Benatia, a former Moroccan international defender, has been proactive in reshaping Marseille’s squad since taking on his new role. Working closely with club president Pablo Longoria and coach Roberto De Zerbi, Benatia has already orchestrated signings like Adrien Rabiot, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Mason Greenwood. According to French outlet L’Equipe, he has now turned his focus to bringing Laporte back to Europe.

Laporte has previously hinted at his admiration for Real Madrid. During an interview with El Larguero, the defender said, “A call from Madrid? Sounds good. I would listen to the call. Obviously, you don’t look down on teams like Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid’s interest in Laporte grew after a series of injuries left their defensive lineup severely weakened. Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, and David Alaba have been sidelined with long-term injuries, forcing the club to consider a midseason signing. While Laporte’s name emerged as a prime candidate, the financial demands of a potential transfer have made it complicated for Madrid to proceed.

Laporte’s challenges at Al-Nassr

Laporte’s stint in Saudi Arabia hasn’t been without challenges. In a candid interview, the five-time Premier League champion revealed that transitioning to Al-Nassr wasn’t seamless. “The club hasn’t made it easy for European arrivals,” he admitted. Despite these difficulties, he has maintained his form, earning a starting spot in Spain’s Euro 2024 squad.

Laporte’s potential return to Europe aligns with his desire to play at the highest level, something he strongly values as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

Marseille’s ambitious recruitment strategy

Benatia’s approach at Marseille is centered on restoring the club’s status as a European powerhouse. The Spanish defender represents a significant addition to a squad already bolstered by strategic acquisitions. However, reports suggest that completing the transfer in January could be “complicated,” whether due to financial constraints or Laporte’s hesitation to join another club in France after his earlier spell with Athletic Club.