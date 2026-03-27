Argentina vs Mauritania: Projected lineups for Lionel Messi’s final games ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Argentina will host Mauritania on Friday, March 27, in an international friendly at the Bombonera. With fans eager to see Lionel Messi in action, the match represents one of the Albiceleste’s last tune-ups before the 2026 World Cup gets underway.

Argentina head into the game after seeing their original plans for the March window fall apart. Friday was supposed to be the date of the Finalissima against Spain, but the match was ultimately canceled due to the conflict in the Middle East and the two federations’ inability to reach a scheduling agreement.

Mauritania now represents an opportunity for the Argentine Football Association to avoid another gap in their World Cup preparation and get some meaningful work in. Messi and company had already been dealt a setback in November, when they were limited to a single friendly, a 2-0 win over Angola on the road.

On the other side, Mauritania, currently ranked 115th in the FIFA standings, arrive having failed to qualify for the Arab Cup after a 2-0 defeat against Kuwait in November. The nation also took part in CAF World Cup qualifying, finishing fifth in Group B in 2025 with one win, four draws and five defeats in 10 matches, in a group topped by Senegal.

Argentina players warming up during a training session at Lionel Messi training facility.

Scaloni on Argentina’s opponents and the Finalissima

With the Finalissima off the table, the Argentine Football Association pivoted to arranging home friendlies in March so that fans could bid farewell to Messi and the national team before the World Cup. However, the late addition of Mauritania and Zambia as opponents has renewed questions about the level of competition the Albiceleste has been tested against in recent months.

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see also Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing for Argentina in international friendly vs. Mauritania?

When asked Thursday about why Argentina has not been facing higher-caliber opponents, Scaloni was direct: “November was the only window in which we could have played against a European side. Before that, they were tied up in the Nations League, and now the suspension happened. People can say whatever they want, but that is the reality. There are 60 people traveling; it’s not as easy as it seems to relocate at the last minute after a cancellation like the one we just had. Playing against the best doesn’t guarantee you anything,” the coach said.

Projected lineups for Argentina and Mauritania

Argentina’s projected lineup (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Nico Paz, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolas Gonzalez; Thiago Almada, Julián Alvarez.

Head coach: Lionel Scaloni.

Mauritania’s projected lineup (4-3-3): Babacar Diop; Ibrahima Keita, Lamine Ba, Demini Saleck, Aly Abeid; Maata Magassa, Sidi Yacoub, Moctar El Hacen; Aboubakary Koita, Mamadou Diallo, Djeidi Gassama.

Head coach: Aritz Lopez Garai.

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