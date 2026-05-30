Why aren’t Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres playing for Arsenal vs PSG in the Champions League final?

Arsenal are all set to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League final this Saturday at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres will not be part of the starting lineup, with Mikel Arteta opting to leave both players on the bench.

The Spanish coach has chosen to start Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield, in the role Eze typically occupies, alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. As a result, the Gunners will feature a more defensive profile in that area of the pitch as they look to counter PSG’s attacking firepower.

Up front, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard retain their places on the wings. At center forward, Arteta has opted for Kai Havertz, meaning Gyokeres will begin the match among the substitutes.

Gyokeres’ Champions League numbers

The decision to leave Viktor Gyokeres on the bench is particularly noteworthy considering he had started every Champions League knockout-stage match for Arsenal up to this point. The Swedish striker started 11 of Arsenal’s 14 matches during their run in the competition, coming off the bench once and missing the other two due to injury.

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Gyokeres is Arsenal’s second-leading scorer in this season’s Champions League campaign with five goals, trailing only Gabriel Martinelli, who has six. Kai Havertz, who will lead the line for Arsenal in Saturday’s final, appeared in just five Champions League matches because of injury issues and scored three goals.

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