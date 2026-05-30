Video: Kai Havertz stuns PSG with an early goal for Arsenal at the Champions League final

Arsenal started the Champions League final against PSG at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, in perfect fashion after Kai Havertz scored the opening goal just five minutes into the match.

Following a clearance attempt by defender Marquinhos, the ball deflected off Leandro Trossard and fell perfectly for Havertz to break clean through on the PSG goal.

Once inside the penalty box, the German forward unleashed a powerful strike past goalkeeper Matvey Safonov to give the Gunners the lead at the Puskas Arena.

Champions League finals continue to suit Havertz, who also scored the match-winning goal in the 2021 final, when Chelsea defeated Manchester City to claim the European championship.

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Arsenal chasing history

The Gunners stand on the verge of making European soccer history, as they sit just one step away from capturing their first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

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The achievement carries even greater weight considering Mikel Arteta’s side reached the final at the Puskas Arena without losing a single match. If the Gunners win the championship, they will become the 12th team in European history to lift the trophy undefeated.

By achieving an unbeaten campaign, Arsenal would join an elite list of clubs that includes Inter Milan, Ajax, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, AC Milan, Red Star Belgrade, Marseille, Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City.