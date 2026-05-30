How to watch PSG vs Arsenal in USA: 2026 Champions League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch PSG vs Arsenal on US television and via legal streaming: WHO PSG vs Arsenal WHAT UEFA Champions League WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Saturday, May 30, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, DAZN, CBS, Univision, TUDN, Hulu + Live TV and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Defending champions PSG arrive in Budapest determined to cement their status as a European dynasty. As the top-scoring team in this season’s competition with an incredible 44 goals, Luis Enrique‘s side has been a relentless attacking force, particularly in the knockout stages. Their experience on the biggest stage, highlighted by last year’s 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in the final, gives them a significant psychological edge as they chase back-to-back titles.

Arsenal, meanwhile, enters this final on the crest of a wave, having just secured their first Premier League title in 22 years. The Gunners are the only unbeaten team left in the Champions League, a historic 14-game run built on the best defense in Europe. For Mikel Arteta‘s squad, this match represents the culmination of a multi-year project and the chance to claim an unprecedented domestic and European double, a prize that would elevate them to legendary status.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This final presents a fascinating clash of trajectories. PSG, the reigning champions, navigated a tricky path to the final, truly hitting their stride in the high-stakes knockout rounds to prove their elite credentials once again. In contrast, Arsenal‘s journey has been one of unwavering consistency, marching through the competition undefeated while simultaneously ending a two-decade wait for domestic glory, bringing immense momentum into this decisive clash.

The tactical battle will be a classic confrontation of attack versus defense. PSG will seek to dominate possession, with midfielders Vitinha and João Neves controlling the tempo and unleashing the explosive wing play of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé. Arsenal will likely concede the ball, relying on their elite defensive structure anchored by William Saliba and Gabriel to absorb pressure before launching devastating counter-attacks through the pace and precision of Bukayo Saka.

The motivations for both clubs are monumental. For PSG, victory means becoming only the second club in the modern era to successfully defend the Champions League crown, solidifying their legacy as a continental powerhouse. For Arsenal, this is the final hurdle in a historic season. Winning their first-ever European title would not only complete a dream double but also signify the glorious completion of their return to the pinnacle of world soccer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been closely contested. Across five previous Champions League encounters, PSG holds a narrow advantage with two victories to Arsenal‘s one, while two matches have ended in a draw. The French champions have asserted themselves as the stronger side in recent memory, creating a clear pattern of dominance.

The most telling encounters occurred in last season’s semi-finals, where PSG decisively eliminated Arsenal with a 3-1 aggregate victory. The Parisians secured a 1-0 win in London before finishing the job with a 2-1 victory at home, demonstrating their ability to outperform the Gunners when the stakes are highest. This two-game winning streak gives PSG a significant mental advantage heading into the final.

Over their five meetings, the matches have produced an average of 2.4 goals per game. Both teams have scored in three of those five clashes, and each side has managed to keep only a single clean sheet. These trends suggest that while defenses are strong, both attacks have consistently found ways to break through, pointing towards another tense and competitive final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face critical fitness decisions regarding key players, with late calls set to shape the tactical approach for this high-stakes final.

For PSG, the primary concerns are the fitness of star right-back Achraf Hakimi and winger Ousmane Dembélé. Hakimi is recovering from a thigh injury sustained in the semi-final first leg, while Dembélé is nursing a calf issue. While there is confidence that both will be ready for Saturday, their preparation has been disrupted, posing a potential challenge for Luis Enrique.

Arsenal‘s injury situation is more severe, particularly in defense. Ben White has been ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury, while Jurriën Timber remains a major doubt due to a groin problem. Furthermore, winger Noni Madueke is also a doubt after picking up a hamstring injury in the final league game, limiting Mikel Arteta‘s attacking options from the bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSG Projected XI (4-3-3):

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doué, Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé.

Luis Enrique is expected to deploy his trusted 4-3-3 formation, relying on his dynamic midfield trio to control the game’s tempo. The attacking line is formidable, led by the in-form Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is chasing a club goal-scoring record, alongside the creative force of Dembélé, assuming he is fit to start.

Arsenal Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Saka, Martinelli; Gyökeres.

Mikel Arteta‘s system is built upon a robust defensive foundation, though injuries will force Cristhian Mosquera into the backline. The double pivot of Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly will be crucial in shielding the defense and disrupting PSG‘s rhythm, while the attack will look to Bukayo Saka to create chances for striker Viktor Gyökeres.

More details on how to watch

The Champions League Final is available on Fubo. You can watch on your computer, phone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, and other compatible devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to the Champions League, Fubo also offers access to other major soccer competitions like Liga MX or La Liga.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month.

SEE MORE: View our Champions League TV schedule for all of the upcoming games.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.