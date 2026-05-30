Video: Ousmane Dembele levels the score for PSG vs Arsenal at the Champions League final

Ousmane Dembele delivered when his team needed him most, converting from the penalty spot to level the score for PSG against Arsenal in the Champions League final at the Puskas Arena.

Following a build-up play from PSG, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia drove into Arsenal‘s box, where Spanish defender Christian Mosquera committed a foul while attempting to win the ball, resulting in a penalty.

Dembele stepped up to the spot and sent a precise strike past David Raya into the far corner of the net. The equalizer at the Puskas Arena keeps PSG‘s hopes alive as they look to capture the European championship for the second consecutive year.

With this goal, the French forward reached eight tallies in this Champions League campaign, making him the team’s second-highest scorer behind Kvaratskhelia, who leads the squad with 10 goals.

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PSG chasing back-to-back Champions League titles

PSG have the opportunity to join a select group of clubs that have won the Champions League in consecutive seasons. Following their 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the 2025 final, the French side can secure its first back-to-back title by defeating Arsenal.

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see also PSG vs Arsenal LIVE updates: Dembélé scores as PSG tie 1-1 in the second half of the Champions League final.

In the modern UEFA Champions League era, which began with the tournament’s rebrand for the 1992–93 season, Real Madrid is the only club to successfully defend its title. The Spanish giants captured three consecutive championships under manager Zinedine Zidane, winning in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Prior to the tournament’s rebranding, several clubs achieved back-to-back titles during the European Cup era, including Benfica, Inter Milan, Ajax, Nottingham Forest, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, AC Milan, and Real Madrid.