While Barcelona struggles to find any thread of consistency in the 2023/24 LaLiga campaign, Girona has risen as the latest team to challenge for the title. Girona, which was in La Segunda, or the second division of Spain, just two seasons ago, leads LaLiga. Its recent 4-2 win at Barcelona allowed the Blanquivermells to open a two-point gap at the top of the league.

This is not just a one-season fluke, either. Or, at least, it shouldn’t be. As a club under the City Football Group, Girona is one of the clubs that is on a rapid rise in that list of linked clubs. Manchester City, Palermo, New York City FC and Girona have benefitted from the group’s expertise and potential for transfers. Girona has not spent aggressively or held on to its star players. For example, it lost former NYCFC star Taty Castellanos, the club’s leading scorer in the 2022/23 campaign, in the summer. Oriol Romeu also departed Girona for Barcelona. Girona’s annual wages are $29,335,384. That is a one-tenth of Real Madrid’s. However, this Girona team is not just sitting back and narrowly beating teams. Girona is comfortably beating them.

An enjoyable style of play

“They’re the team that play the best football in primera division,” said Villarreal midfielder Ramon Terrats. “It’s lovely to see them play. It’s hard when you’re against them but they’re nice to watch.”

That is a testament to the style of play Míchel has brought to Girona. The former Rayo Vallecano midfielder took over as manager of the club in the summer of 2021. In his first season in charge, Girona finished sixth and advanced via the LaLiga playoffs. In the return to LaLiga, Girona massively over-succeeded. The club finished 10th, and it was in contention for European competition on the last day of the season. Some of its notable results included a draw at Camp Nou, a 4-2 win over Real Madrid, the double over Sevilla and a 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad.

Michel has brought a style of play to Girona that has led to results against teams it struggled against last season.

Míchel does not sit back and welcome all the pressure from these top teams. Girona averages 57% possession, which is the fourth best in LaLiga. Against Barcelona this past weekend, Girona fired 15 total shots. That is more than what Real Madrid mustered at the Olympic Stadium in its win.

In total, Girona has scored more goals than any other club in LaLiga. The only time Girona failed to score was at the end of September. That was Real Madrid in what could have been a reality check for Girona. Since then, the club picked up wins over Barcelona, Rayo Vallecano and a litany of teams in the bottom half of the table. Critics may point to the fact Girona has not beaten Real Madrid, Athletic Club or Real Sociedad. Also, it has games coming up against Real Betis and Atletico Madrid. However, Girona is beating the teams it is supposed to be beating. The season is almost halfway over. The table says Girona is in the title race.

Girona in the LaLiga title race

It remains an uphill battle for Girona to win LaLiga. While that remains a possibility, Girona’s success in the first 16 games of the season may have it top of the table and challenging Real Madrid. With Barcelona struggling, Girona may be the biggest challenger for Real Madrid in the title race. Yet, Girona has been honest with itself in its goals for the season.

“We know it’s very hard for this to continue,” Eric García, who is on loan from Barcelona to Girona, said. Even if it is hard to continue, Girona surpassed its goals of comfortable survival and maybe, if all goes well, competing for a Europa Conference League spot. This team is not that Girona team. This is a Girona that can win LaLiga.

Xavi said Girona is the best team he had seen. Girona certainly looked from a viewer’s eye as more comfortable on the road at Barcelona. Real Madrid won at Montjuic, but it needed heroics from Jude Bellingham to make that happen. Girona was, at times, wasteful in its chances, and four different people featured on the scoresheet for the victors. Girona made a strong case not just as the best team in Catalonia. It very well may be the best team in Spain.

