A brace from Jude Bellingham gave Real Madrid a memorable Clasico victory on Saturday afternoon.

Despite going a goal behind early on, Los Blancos rescued a 2-1 win in the first Clasico of the season.

Ilkay Gundogan opened his account for Barcelona, before Bellingham’s two strikes stole all three points for the visitors.

Barcelona came into this game with several injury concerns. While Pedri and Frenkie de Jong were sidelined, striker Robert Lewandowski was only deemed fit to start from the bench.

Xavi opted to play Ferran Torres in the number nine role. Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo, and Gavi stationed in midfield while Joao Cancelo was deployed as a right winger.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Braga in the Champions League and Los Blancos started Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo. Meanwhile Jude Bellingham played just in behind the front two. Toni Kroos, Aurélien Tchouameni, and Fede Valverde played in midfield for the visitors.

Barcelona outplayed Real Madrid and Bellingham in the first-half of the Clasico

Barcelona started the game better of the two sides and took the lead in the 6th minute. It was Gundogan who played a quick one-two with Ferran Torres. He then took advantage of a mix-up between Tchouameni and David Alaba.

He then side-footed his effort past Kepa Arrizabalaga to give his side the opening goal. The Germa, has now scored in the Manchester derby, the Der Klassiker, and the Clasico, a unique distinction.

The hosts dominated proceedings with their quick passing and maintaining possession in closed spaces keeping Madrid at bay. Fermin Lopez came close to doubling his side’s lead in the 16th minute.

However, his strike hit the post as Real survived the onslaught. Ancelotti’s side looked pedestrian for most of the first half. Vinicius and Bellingham struggled to make any sort of impact.

The visitors, however, showed much desire at the beginning of the second half playing with more intent, and were once again lucky not to have fallen two goals behind in the 52nd minute.

Inigo Martinez struck the post with a diving header following Gundogan’s corner before Ronald Araujo’s rebound was kept out by Kepa.

Cancelo also came close to extending his side’s lead but Camavinga blocked his shot.

Real Madrid vastly improved in the second-half

Marc-Andre ter Stegen brilliantly stopped Tchouameni’s long-range effort in the 67th minute, but just seconds later was beaten by a ferocious Bellingham strike from 25 yards, that hit the top-left corner. It was the Englishman’s 12th goal in 13 games for the Los Blancos.

Barcelona made several changes in the final fifteen minutes to get the winning goal, but the visitors were in the ascendancy as they dominated in the proceedings.

Gavi and then substitute Lewandowski did come close for the hosts while Joselu almost snatched it for the visitors deep in stoppage time. Madrid did steal the three points in the 92nd minute when it was Bellingham who scored from close range.

The Blaugrana would feel hard done by the result and would regret missing their chances when they were 1-0 ahead, while Madrid courtesy of the win, moved to the top of the LaLiga table on goal difference. This placed them ahead of Girona with 28 points, four points clear of Barcelona.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PanoramiC