Federico Chiesa’s move to Liverpool is going to cost the Anfield club $13 million. The former Juventus forward was, at one point, one of the hottest commodities in Europe with potential transfers to clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Manchester United. His transfer price rose as high as $80 million based on his performances at Euro 2020 and in Serie A. Injuries quelled much of that interest, but Manchester United always looked a likely spot for Chiesa. The only issue was his rumored price tag for Manchester United. It was in the realm of $30 million.

It reminded fans of a long-time struggle Manchester United has had to put up with. Clubs that are selling players take advantage of Manchester United because of its inefficacy in the transfer market. Reactionary buys, deep pockets, and a history of willingness to spend have made clubs savvy to what Manchester United offers. Other clubs may limit their spending. However, when Manchester United comes calling, selling sides do not back down from lofted transfer fees.

In the case of Federico Chiesa, Juventus may have sought $30 million in its conversations with Manchester United. Comparatively, Liverpool benefited from having a transfer deal that was half of what Manchester United’s rumor was. Of course, both Liverpool and Manchester United know the value of Federico Chiesa. He may be an Italian star who has performed well on the big stage. As a player who can fill different roles, he can slide into most teams. The main factor in his transfer price plummeting is injuries. Since moving to Juventus in the summer of 2020, Chiesa has missed 91 games for club and country. For reference, he played in 37 games last season with Juventus, so his injuries are behind him.

Regardless, Juventus compromised with Liverpool, something it appears it was not willing to do with Manchester United. This is not the first instance of Manchester United being forced into a premium just because of its name, either. Clubs know Manchester United will pay, and the Red Devils suffer the consequences.

If United is in a bidding war, transfers earn a hidden tax

United failed to land Chiesa, but that is not the end of the world for a club that has already spent so much. Again, that is because clubs charge United more. Take a previous transfer this season as an example. The Premier League side paid Lille $69 million for Leny Yoro. Lille fielded offers from Real Madrid and Manchester United. Knowing that it had a bidding war, Lille raised the price. Manchester United reverted to its reactionary spending to throw more cash around.

Lille jumped at the chance to accept a bigger offer despite Yoro’s dream of playing for Real Madrid. Reportedly, Real Madrid only wanted to pay $32 million for the defender. Whether it be improper valuation from Manchester United or the side working to fight the player’s interest of going to the more-enticing Real Madrid, the club paid too much given his market value.

Value in the transfer window is always something that earns contention. A player’s market value is whatever a club is willing to pay, right? Manchester United’s past failures in the transfer market have shifted the regular market value of players. If Manchester United is part of the deal, the money shoots up. That is why United’s deals this summer have led to three deals over $50 million. Even Chelsea, for all its wild spending, is dropping less money on individual players. Although to be fair to United, Chelsea is spending more frequently on younger players.

There is not a way for Manchester United to kick this informal tax. Higher fees in the transfer market exacerbate Manchester United’s issue by making it pay more. The only logical solution is to limit transfers and reduce the reactionary moves that have plagued the club. Still, that in itself presents a risk as fans clamor for more success and the biggest names at the club.

PHOTOS: IMAGO