The English Football League (EFL) has renewed its national radio rights contract with talkSPORT and BBC Radio. This marks a historic milestone for the oldest professional football league tournament in the world. Throughout the next four seasons, fans will have access to live commentary and updates for every English Football League match.

TalkSPORT has secured exclusive live commentary rights, including a minimum of 130 live matches and a maximum of 150 in the Sky Bet Championship. They also offer at least 15 live matches in Sky Bet League One and League Two. In addition, they will have exclusive coverage of all Sky Bet EFL playoff matches across the three divisions. Additionally, talkSPORT will cover 10 live matches from the Bristol Street Motors Trophy per season and also up to 30 non-exclusive live commentaries for Carabao Cup matches.

Meanwhile, BBC holds non-exclusive rights to provide score flash updates for all three Sky Bet EFL divisions, as well as the Carabao Cup, and the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. They also have non-exclusive rights to broadcast live commentary for up to 25 Carabao Cup matches. That includes the final, on BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Sports Extra.

Key figures express delight ahead of historic partnership

The new radio rights deal aligns with the EFL’s efforts to grow its leagues via media distribution. In March, the organization approved international TV rights deals with Pitch International and Relevent Sports to broadcast EFL competitions worldwide for the next four years. This move further emphasizes the EFL’s commitment to expanding its reach and enhancing the visibility of its competition.

Ben Wright, Chief Commercial Officer at the EFL, expressed his delight in continuing the partnership with the duo. “TalkSPORT’s approach to EFL coverage over recent years has been both innovative and engaging; bringing the storylines and drama of the EFL to fans. The new deal will continue that trend. It also sees a strong commitment to supporting the life-changing work delivered by our community across England and Wales,” he said.

Meanwhile, Liam Fisher, the head of talkSPORT added: “It’s fantastic to be able to extend our exclusive deal with the EFL past the 10-year mark. The Championship, League One, and League Two continue to provide some of the most exciting and competitive football in the world. The playoffs remain a fascinating end-of-season conclusion. Along with the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy, we will be delivering comprehensive live match coverage; alongside dedicated complementary output whoever you follow.”

Heidi Dawson of BBC Radio 5 Live also said: “The BBC is a long-time partner of the EFL. Agreeing to this deal to support the wider football pyramid is really important for the BBC. Keeping audiences updated on EFL action and providing live commentary for Carabao Cup games alongside our wider football portfolio is a key element of our offering on BBC Radio 5 Live.”

What does this mean for the future of EFL?

The renewed radio rights deals with talkSPORT and BBC Radio will play a crucial role. It maximizes the coverage and exposure of EFL clubs and competitions. The strong partnership with these broadcasters underscores the EFL’s commitment to bringing high-quality football coverage to fans. Consequently, it supports the football community in England and Wales.

