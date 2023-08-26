This Botafogo TV schedule includes television and streaming information for one of Brazil’s iconic clubs.
While Botafogo do not have the large amount of trophies some of their rivals do, they still remain an important side in Brazilian soccer history.
Botafogo TV schedule and streaming links
Botafogo on TV and streaming: U.S. only:
Sunday, August 27
- 03:00 PM ET
Botafogo vs. Bahia (Brasileirāo)
- Paramount+,
- Paramount+,
- Fanatiz,
- Fanatiz,
- ViX
- ViX
- 03:00 PM ET
Wednesday, August 30
- 06:00 PM ET
Defensa y Justicia vs. Botafogo (CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana)
- beIN SPORTS,
- beIN SPORTS,
- beIN SPORTS en Español,
- beIN SPORTS en Español,
- beIN SPORTS Connect,
- beIN SPORTS Connect,
- Fanatiz,
- Fanatiz,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- Sling World Sports,
- Sling World Sports,
- Sling Latino
- Sling Latino
- 06:00 PM ET
Saturday, September 02
- 08:00 PM ET
Botafogo vs. Flamengo (Brasileirāo)
- Paramount+,
- Paramount+,
- Fanatiz,
- Fanatiz,
- ViX
- ViX
- 08:00 PM ET
Founded: 1904
Stadium: Estádio Nilton Santos
Manager: Bruno Lage
Brazilian top-flight titles: 2 (1968, 1995)
Copa Libertadores titles: 0 (1992, 1993, 2005)
Copa CONMEBOL titles: 1 (1993)
Where can I watch the Botafogo match?
The Brasileirão league can be found in English on Paramount+. Fanatiz and ViX offer Spanish coverage. Fanatiz meanwhile also has a Portuguese commentary option. All three services carry every league match.
Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana air on beIN SPORTS networks. beIN SPORTS en Español has Spanish commentary, and non-televised games (usually available with Portuguese audio when involving Brazilian teams) are streamed on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
beIN channels are carried on Fanatiz, Fubo and Sling.
Watch Botafogo on Paramount+:
|
Our Pick:Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More
|
Botafogo History
Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas (Botafogo Football and Rowing) was founded in two stages. The rowing club came about in 1894, and in 1904, a football club of the same name emerged.
Unlike many similar situations, it took several decades for a merger to occur. Prior to this, the football side, wearing black and white as a tribute to Juventus, won several Rio de Janeiro titles in the early 1900s.
In 1949, after a basketball game between the two clubs when one of BFC’s players tragically and suddenly died, the two finally merged. The black shield of the football club and single star symbol of the rowing team were blended to create the Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas crest.
A 1909 match in which Botafogo won 24-0 remains the largest margin of victory ever in Brazilian football. The club also holds records for the longest unbeaten streak in the country (52 games), and the most players called up to the Brazil national team. There are also the only club to date to win titles in three different centuries, if you count the 1899 rowing state championship.
Botafogo have the fourth-most titles in the Campeonato Carioca, Rio de Janeiro’s state championship. They’ve won the national top flight twice, in 1968 and 1995.
The 1990s also saw Botafogo win their only continental title – the 1003 Copa CONMEBOL. This tournament was a precursor to today’s Copa Sudamericana.
Botafogo play at the 47,000 seat Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos, built in 2007. The stadium hosted matches at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, as well as the 2021 Copa América tournament.
Don’t miss a Botafogo game
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Photo: Imago
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $9.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $12.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season