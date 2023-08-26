This Botafogo TV schedule includes television and streaming information for one of Brazil’s iconic clubs.

While Botafogo do not have the large amount of trophies some of their rivals do, they still remain an important side in Brazilian soccer history.

Botafogo TV schedule and streaming links

Botafogo on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1904

Stadium: Estádio Nilton Santos

Manager: Bruno Lage

Brazilian top-flight titles: 2 (1968, 1995)

Copa Libertadores titles: 0 (1992, 1993, 2005)

Copa CONMEBOL titles: 1 (1993)

Where can I watch the Botafogo match?

The Brasileirão league can be found in English on Paramount+. Fanatiz and ViX offer Spanish coverage. Fanatiz meanwhile also has a Portuguese commentary option. All three services carry every league match.

Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana air on beIN SPORTS networks. beIN SPORTS en Español has Spanish commentary, and non-televised games (usually available with Portuguese audio when involving Brazilian teams) are streamed on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

beIN channels are carried on Fanatiz, Fubo and Sling.

Watch Botafogo on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Botafogo History

Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas (Botafogo Football and Rowing) was founded in two stages. The rowing club came about in 1894, and in 1904, a football club of the same name emerged.

Unlike many similar situations, it took several decades for a merger to occur. Prior to this, the football side, wearing black and white as a tribute to Juventus, won several Rio de Janeiro titles in the early 1900s.



In 1949, after a basketball game between the two clubs when one of BFC’s players tragically and suddenly died, the two finally merged. The black shield of the football club and single star symbol of the rowing team were blended to create the Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas crest.

A 1909 match in which Botafogo won 24-0 remains the largest margin of victory ever in Brazilian football. The club also holds records for the longest unbeaten streak in the country (52 games), and the most players called up to the Brazil national team. There are also the only club to date to win titles in three different centuries, if you count the 1899 rowing state championship.

Botafogo have the fourth-most titles in the Campeonato Carioca, Rio de Janeiro’s state championship. They’ve won the national top flight twice, in 1968 and 1995.



The 1990s also saw Botafogo win their only continental title – the 1003 Copa CONMEBOL. This tournament was a precursor to today’s Copa Sudamericana.

Botafogo play at the 47,000 seat Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos, built in 2007. The stadium hosted matches at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, as well as the 2021 Copa América tournament.

Don’t miss a Botafogo game

Photo: Imago