Arsenal vs. Chelsea LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League Match

By Daniel Villar Pardo

© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesGabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal is challenged by Joao Pedro of Chelsea.

After a multi-million investment, Arsenal have managed to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the world, maintaining great solidity in all lines. Even so, they are coming off two draws against Wolves and Brentford that made them drop key points, bringing Manchester City closer. With this in mind, the Gunners face Chelsea today, seeking a crucial victory. However, this will not be easy at all, as the Blues also arrive in full form and chase a key victory in the Premier League.

With the surprising departure of Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have experienced a revival in their style of play. Although head coach Liam Rosenior continues to deal with important absences such as Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens and others, he has managed to keep the team unbeaten in the last five Premier League games. In addition, he has brought out the best version of Enzo Fernández and João Pedro, who are shining in an imposing way.

Not only have the Blues regained brilliant form, but the Gunners have as well. Under Mikel Arteta, they have managed to maintain their defensive consistency, imposing a strong goal-scoring facet, with Viktor Gyökeres and Eberechi Eze leading the team. However, Arsenal could need a brilliant midfield performance, seeking to control Chelsea’s quick attacks while minimizing defensive errors.

Arsenal start as the clear favorites to take the victory today, as they not only arrive in full form, but also have a deep bench. While Chelsea have a large roster, they are dealing with several serious injuries to key players that could complicate their outcome. Even so, the Gunners cannot afford to relax, as the Blues have shown that their greatest strength is the midfield, which can change the entire game.

Arsenal and Chelsea face each each other in the Premier League

Welcome to our live blog of the game between Arsenal and Chelsea for the London derby in the 2025-26 Premier League. Stay with us for all the latest updates and minute-by-minute coverage of the heated clash!

Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Predicted lineups for marquee 2025-26 Premier League matchup

Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Predicted lineups for marquee 2025-26 Premier League matchup

Looking to consolidate their position as undisputed leaders of the Premier League, Arsenal face Chelsea in a vibrant London derby. While the Gunners are in top form, the Blues are coming off an inconsistent season, so they need a win to push for the Champions League places.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Arsenal receive Chelsea in a Matchday 28 clash during the 2025/2026 Premier League campaign. Below, you’ll find essential details, including kickoff times and complete viewing options across TV and streaming platforms.

Chelsea boss Rosenior issues worrying injury update on Marc Cucurella ahead of Spain’s Finalissima

Chelsea boss Rosenior issues worrying injury update on Marc Cucurella ahead of Spain’s Finalissima

With the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior delivered a worrying injury on star defender Marc Cucurella.

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United square off against Crystal Palace in a Matchday 28 clash during the 2025/2026 Premier League campaign. Below, you’ll find essential details, including kickoff times and complete viewing options across TV and streaming platforms.

