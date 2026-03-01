Arsenal vs. Chelsea LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League Match

After a multi-million investment, Arsenal have managed to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the world, maintaining great solidity in all lines. Even so, they are coming off two draws against Wolves and Brentford that made them drop key points, bringing Manchester City closer. With this in mind, the Gunners face Chelsea today, seeking a crucial victory. However, this will not be easy at all, as the Blues also arrive in full form and chase a key victory in the Premier League.

With the surprising departure of Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have experienced a revival in their style of play. Although head coach Liam Rosenior continues to deal with important absences such as Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens and others, he has managed to keep the team unbeaten in the last five Premier League games. In addition, he has brought out the best version of Enzo Fernández and João Pedro, who are shining in an imposing way.

Not only have the Blues regained brilliant form, but the Gunners have as well. Under Mikel Arteta, they have managed to maintain their defensive consistency, imposing a strong goal-scoring facet, with Viktor Gyökeres and Eberechi Eze leading the team. However, Arsenal could need a brilliant midfield performance, seeking to control Chelsea’s quick attacks while minimizing defensive errors.

Arsenal start as the clear favorites to take the victory today, as they not only arrive in full form, but also have a deep bench. While Chelsea have a large roster, they are dealing with several serious injuries to key players that could complicate their outcome. Even so, the Gunners cannot afford to relax, as the Blues have shown that their greatest strength is the midfield, which can change the entire game.