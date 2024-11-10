Arsenal have reportedly made a serious approach to sign Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande. The 20-year-old Ivorian defender has quickly risen through the ranks since joining Sporting in January 2023, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young centre-backs in European football.

His impressive performances have attracted significant interest from top clubs across the continent. Diomande played a key role in Sporting’s title-winning campaign last season, making 26 appearances under then-manager Ruben Amorim, now at Manchester United.

Despite his relatively recent arrival in Lisbon, speculation about Diomande’s future has intensified, suggesting a potential big-money move in the January transfer window.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, Bayern Munich are considered frontrunners to secure Diomande’s services, but Arsenal and Chelsea are also actively pursuing the defender. While both London clubs made initial contact, Sporting swiftly rejected their offers.

Arsenal, however, have maintained their interest in Diomande for over a year, and remain determined to sign him, having already seen a £30 million bid rejected last summer.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – AUGUST 5: Ousmane Diomande of Sporting CP in action during the pre-season friendly match between Everton and Sporting Lisbon at Goodison Park on August 5, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Diomande’s focus and release clause

Diomande is aware of the considerable interest from various European clubs, but remains focused on his current club. Sporting CP are currently performing well in their title defense and his primary focus remains on their continued success. Diomande has an impressive €80 million (£66 million) release clause in his contract, which runs until 2027.

Sporting acknowledges that they are unlikely to receive an offer approaching that figure but recognize the potential for a significant transfer fee.

Diomande’s agent, Luis Cassaiano Neves, has emphasized the player’s contentment at Sporting CP, describing the club as the ideal environment for his development.

He stressed Diomande’s commitment to Sporting’s objectives this season, including winning the league title. Neves publicly stated that Sporting is where Diomande sees his present and future.