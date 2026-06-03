Nico Paz reportedly undergoes special knee treatment, 13 days before Argentina’s 2026 World Cup opener

With less than two weeks remaining until Argentina’s 2026 World Cup opener against Algeria, manager Lionel Scaloni is closely monitoring the fitness of several squad members who reported to camp carrying injuries.

Following the successful recoveries of Cristian Romero and Julian Alvarez, midfielder Nico Paz has become the primary focus of the team’s medical staff. The Como 1907 midfielder was forced to miss his club’s final match of the season due to a knee issue, immediately raising alarms within the Albiceleste camp.

According to a report from Bolavip Argentina, the young playmaker is currently undergoing a specialized medical treatment to accelerate his recovery, with internal indicators suggesting he should be available for the tournament opener.

While receiving this targeted treatment, Paz will not participate in full-intensity training sessions with the rest of the squad. The coaching staff will evaluate his day-to-day progress to ensure his knee is responding as expected before clearing him for his first career World Cup.

Nico Paz’s post on his Instagram account. (nicopaz1o)

Paz ruled out for Argentina’s friendlies

Due to the ongoing rehabilitation schedule, Paz has been ruled out of Argentina’s upcoming pre-tournament friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Islandia on June 9. If his knee continues to respond positively to the treatment initiated at the team’s base camp in Kansas City, his return to the pitch is expected to be saved for the opening match against Algeria.

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The medical staff is simultaneously managing concerns over full-back Gonzalo Montiel and midfielder Leandro Paredes. Both players are dealing with muscle tears and will be evaluated continuously over the coming days to determine if they can remain with the squad or if they must be replaced entirely.

Scaloni weighs final roster adjustments

Scaloni has until June 15 to finalize his decision regarding the injured players. FIFA tournament regulations state that participating nations are permitted to make emergency changes to their official rosters up to 24 hours prior to their opening match, provided the injury is officially verified by FIFA’s medical committee.

Should Paz fail to recover in time, a contingency plan is already in place. Argentine network DSports reported via X that Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia could potentially be called up as a late replacement. According to the report, Argentina’s coaching staff has officially requested that Buendia delay his vacation plans in the event that he is needed in North America.

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