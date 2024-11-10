Ruben Amorim will officially become Manchester United‘s new manager on Monday, succeeding interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy. He’s already reportedly considering potential January transfer moves to strengthen the squad.

While initially linked with several of his former Sporting Lisbon players, including star striker Viktor Gyokeres, Amorim has acknowledged the financial impracticality of such a move in the current transfer window, citing Gyokeres’s high transfer fee. He’s stated that he won’t be bringing in any players from Sporting in January.

Reports from Italy suggest Amorim is now targeting Juventus captain Danilo. The 33-year-old Brazilian is out of contract at the end of the season and is actively seeking a new club, making him a potentially cost-effective option.

Danilo’s agent is reportedly exploring various possibilities, and Amorim believes the experienced defender could immediately improve United’s backline. This represents a departure from the club’s usual transfer policy that favors younger players with high resale value.

Juventus’s potential willingness to sell

Juventus might be inclined to sell Danilo in January to avoid losing him for free in the summer. However, this potential transfer could clash with INEOS’s typical transfer policy, which usually prioritizes younger players with high potential and resale value.

This strategy has been apparent in recent signings, with the summer acquisitions of Leny Yoro from Lille and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich. Injuries to Yoro and Harry Maguire, coupled with the reliance on veteran Jonny Evans, have highlighted United’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Danilo boasts extensive experience at the highest level, having captained both Juventus and Brazil. He also has Premier League experience, having won two titles during his time at Manchester City (2017-2019). His five years with Juventus yielded a Serie A title and two Coppa Italia wins. His arrival would likely introduce a level of experience and leadership sorely needed within United’s backline.