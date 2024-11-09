Teams are already preparing to make some moves in the transfer window, specifically Real Madrid, who are going through an injury crisis with several key parts of the system absent. However, in Los Blancos attempt to sign Bayern Munich‘ young star, FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick would reportedly try to make his move and hijack the deal.

Alphonso Davies, widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world, is entering the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich, making him one of the most coveted players in Europe. Real Madrid, seeking more dynamism on their left flank, sees him as a potential replacement for Ferland Mendy. Meanwhile, Manchester United has also expressed interest.

Now, Barcelona could join the race, with Flick playing a key role in the effort. According to German outlet BILD, Barcelona hope that the German boss, who shared locker rooms with Davies during his time coaching Bayern, can convince the player. Flick conquered alongside Davies the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League, overseeing Davies’ rapid development and playing a crucial part in transforming him into a global star.

On the race for Davies between the 3 giant club, 4 if we count Bayern, who are still looking for a convincing deal, Flick is betting hard for the left back. As BILD reports, he even asked Barcelona‘s president Joan Laporta to make an effort to sign him.

Alphonso Davies is certainly one of the most prolific defenders in the world, and him in the free agency is a great opportunity for clubs. Real Madrid and Manchester United are in a more advantageous position in financial terms, as Barcelona faces several struggles to sign players due to the high debts they own. However, Flick communicating with Davies could tip the scales in their favor.

Davies’ contractual situation with Bayern

Bayern Munich has yet to secure a contract extension with Davies, and speculation about his future has grown. When asked in May about the possibility of joining Real Madrid, Davies remained noncommittal: “Will I play here at the Bernabeu next? Right now, my agent is talking to Bayern. Whatever happens, I’m very grateful to Bayern”.

Things have been really slow since then. On Bayern’s side, the club director Christoph Freund revealed feeling confident to sign a new deal with the Canadian star. “New deal for Davies? The confidence is there,” he said.

“I’m positive about how much fun Phonzy (Alphonso) is having at the moment. The style of play suits him. We hope that things will continue this way for a long time to come,” Freund ended the topic.