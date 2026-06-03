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Mbappe and France teammates reportedly clash with federation over World Cup tickets and bonuses

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Kylian Mbappe of France.
© Franco Arland/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France.

France are among the favorites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup after reaching the final in each of the last two editions. However, before traveling to the United States, Kylian Mbappe and his teammates are reportedly at odds with federation officials.

The French national team players discussed bonuses and match tickets with FFF president Philippe Diallo on Tuesday, and the second topic caused more tension,” reported leading French newspaper L’Equipe on Wednesday.

One issue involves financial compensation. French players will receive performance-based bonuses depending on how far they advance in the World Cup, but the amount remains under discussion. “The Federation asked the players in March to accept a reduction in bonuses due to the much higher-than-expected costs of the World Cup… The issue remains sensitive, and it has naturally resurfaced just a week before the team’s departure for the United States on June 10th,” the report explained.

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In that context, negotiations between the two sides appear to be moving toward an agreement. “On Tuesday, discussions regarding bonuses were generally positive and constructive,” L’Equipe reported. “One topic of discussion was the possibility of withholding payments before the semi-finals to increase the total amount. An agreement on this matter therefore seems straightforward.”

Philippe Diallo, President of the French Football Federation, with head coach Didier Deschamps (R) and assistant coach Guy Stephan (L).

Philippe Diallo, President of the French Football Federation, with head coach Didier Deschamps (R) and assistant coach Guy Stephan (L).

France players want more World Cup tickets

With the bonus issue seemingly on track to be resolved, another World Cup-related matter has emerged as the players’ primary concern. “It was the issue of match tickets that caused tension among the French players,” the report stated.

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Diallo proposed offering two tickets per player, allowing each player to purchase a maximum of six. This would leave a total of eight tickets for family and friends, a number deemed far too low by the players,” added L’Equipe. “However, they readily agreed to a special arrangement with the federation’s partners following these ongoing negotiations.”

What’s next for France?

Aside from these internal discussions, France are continuing their preparations for the 2026 World Cup. The team has two friendlies remaining before departing for North America: Thursday against Ivory Coast and next Monday against Northern Ireland.

After that, Didier Deschamps and his players will set up base at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, as they await their tournament opener on June 16 against Senegal at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. France will then face Iraq and Norway in the remaining Group I matches.

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