Manchester United have reportedly shown interest in Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané, but they may face stiff competition from Arsenal. Sané’s contract expires in the summer, and after losing his starting position, he’s reportedly considering a move. This potential transfer battle adds significant intrigue to the upcoming transfer window.

The explosive winger, formerly of Manchester City, has enjoyed considerable success at Bayern Munich since his £55 million transfer in 2020. He’s amassed an impressive record of 51 goals and 50 assists, contributing to three Bundesliga titles. Both Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly monitored Sané’s situation for some time.

According to reports, Sané earns approximately £16.6 million per season at Bayern, placing him among the club’s highest earners alongside notable players like Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, and Thomas Muller. This significant salary indicates the level of investment either club would need to make to secure his services. The news that both Premier League giants are vying for his signature suggests this will be a fiercely contested transfer.

Sané’s performance and fitness

While Sané’s form has been inconsistent over the past year, securing a player of his caliber on a free transfer would represent a significant coup for either Manchester United or Arsenal. Once renowned as one of the Premier League’s fastest players, Sané’s talent is undeniable.

He forged a strong partnership with Harry Kane upon Kane’s arrival, and he’s delivered crucial performances in important matches, including a standout goal in last season’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. However, his injury record raises concerns, with Transfermarkt documenting several injuries last season and further setbacks early in the current campaign. He underwent groin surgery following pelvic pain last year.

Sané’s versatility is another key asset. He’s capable of playing on either flank, typically featuring on the right for Bayern Munich. His move to Bayern from Manchester City in 2020 stemmed from his belief that Bayern’s style of play would better suit his abilities. His former manager, Pep Guardiola, praised his skills extensively, once declaring him one of the world’s best wingers.

Despite Guardiola’s praise, Sané has found himself benched this season due to the emergence of Michael Olise. This diminished playing time indicates that a move away may be in the works, as few top-tier players would endure such a situation for long.

This makes the upcoming transfer window a key moment in Sané’s career, with significant implications for both Manchester United and Arsenal.