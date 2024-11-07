Benjamin Sesko‘s decision to reject a summer transfer to Arsenal has been attributed to concerns about playing time behind Kai Havertz. Initially, Sesko was Arsenal’s top striker target, with the club believing the RB Leipzig player was attainable for around £45 million.

Sesko himself initially favored a move to north London over other potential destinations like Chelsea and Manchester United. Meetings between Sesko’s agent and Arsenal sporting director Edu appeared promising.

Despite the early optimism, the transfer ultimately fell through. Sesko chose to remain at RB Leipzig, signing a new contract. Arsenal, meanwhile, added defender Riccardo Calafiori and midfielder Mikel Merino to their squad, but did not sign a forward despite also showing interest in players such as Brian Bobbey and Evan Ferguson.

Reports suggest that Sesko’s concerns about Havertz’s presence at Arsenal played a significant role in his decision. The German international’s strong performances as a center-forward at the end of the 2023-24 season, and his continued success in that position this season (seven goals in sixteen games across all competitions), led Sesko to believe his playing time at Arsenal would be limited. This is especially relevant given the departure of Eddie Nketiah and the inconsistency of Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal’s stance and Sesko’s future

Despite missing out on Sesko in the summer, Arsenal are reportedly still monitoring the young striker’s progress. Sesko, currently at RB Leipzig (seven goals in fourteen games this season), has a £55 million release clause, suggesting he will continue to be linked with top clubs in future transfer windows.

Mikel Arteta, speaking in late August, expressed satisfaction with his current attacking options. He highlighted the contributions of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Trossard, expressing confidence in his existing squad. Arteta stated that while the team aims for improvement, they will try to develop with their current players.

Sesko himself expressed happiness at RB Leipzig, highlighting the team, club, city, and fans as reasons for his new contract. His statement indicated the contract extension was a natural progression after enjoying a successful first season at the club.

While Sesko’s decision to stay at Leipzig seems firmly made, the possibility of a future move to Arsenal, or another top club, remains very much alive. The emergence of Havertz as a key player for Arsenal certainly played a role in Sesko’s decision, showcasing the complexities of modern football transfers.