Franco Mastantuono vs. Lamine Yamal? Real Madrid’s youngster drops surprising reaction to Barcelona star comparison

With the arrival of Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid‘s coach, the team is experiencing a new beginning for its sporting project. Along with him came Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, and Trent Alexander-Arnold as star players. However, they also bet on Franco Mastantuono, who earned an important place in the rotation. For this reason, he has been compared to Lamine Yamal. In response to this, the Argentine broke his silence, surprisingly revealing who is better between the two.

In a recent interview with Cadena SER, Franco Mastantuono was asked whether he or Lamine Yamal was better. He surprisingly responded, “Today, Lamine. He’s showing incredible form, but I’ve only just arrived at Madrid. I’m in the process of adapting, which I hope will be quick so I can get up to speed with Europe and Madrid. Hopefully it will be a long story to tell, with lots of games like the last one we played, which was incredible.”

Instead of praising himself, Franco chose to be humble in his response, clearly stating that Lamine is better than him. During the 2025-26 season, the Barcelona star scored six goals and delivered six assists in 11 games, holding a significant advantage over the Real Madrid star, who has only one goal and one assist in 12 games. Nonetheless, the Argentine star has just arrived at the La Liga side and is still adapting to the team, making the comparison somewhat unfair.

Not only is Franco adapting to the pace of European soccer, but his playing style also differs from that of Lamine Yamal. While the Spaniard is a more a winger dribbler, the Argentine is a fast player focused on creativity, whether on the wing or in the center of the field. Since they are not the same type of player, comparing them tends to be somewhat unfair. Despite this, the two could develop a healthy rivalry to dominate the new era, each with their respective style.

Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid.

Franco Mastantuono strong start at Real Madrid hit by injury

As one of Real Madrid’s recent signings, Franco Mastantuono garnered considerable attention in his initial games under coach Xabi Alonso. Playing behind Kylian in the forward line, he generated numerous opportunities for his teammates, securing a regular spot in the rotation despite this being his debut season with the team. However, the Argentine faced a setback due to groin pain, which interrupted his promising start.

Although his groin injury was linked to his physical adaptation to LaLiga, Franco made a surprising revelation about when his problems really began. “It was a pain I’d been dealing with for a while. It was time to slow down and recover properly so I could be at 100%…It started in the second game of the Club World Cup with River and it bothered me more and more until I had to stop because of the pain,” he said, via Cadena SER.

To help Franco Mastantuono regain peak physical condition, Real Madrid have crafted a precise strategy. According to DSports, the club prioritizes strengthening the player’s lower body. This approach aims to prevent muscle injuries and fully unlock his speed on the field. The Argentine might even see some action in the upcoming game against Elche, which would help him maintain his competitive edge.