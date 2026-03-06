Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League title dream takes another major hit after injury update, and Karim Benzema of Al-Hilal is at the heart of it

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema once defined an era at Real Madrid. Years later, that competitive edge has followed them to Saudi Arabia, where their clubs now fight for domestic supremacy in the Saudi Pro League. As the season approaches a decisive stage, the title race involving Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal has taken an unexpected twist. Injuries, squad decisions, and returning stars have all played a role in shaping the battle.

What initially appeared to be a moment of opportunity for Ronaldo’s club has quickly turned into something far more complicated. An injury to the Portuguese legend has left Al-Nassr vulnerable at a critical moment in the championship race, while developments involving Benzema have suddenly shifted momentum elsewhere.

The Saudi Pro League campaign has been fiercely contested, with Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli all battling for the top spot. For much of the season, Ronaldo has been at the center of the Riyadh outfit’s charge. The Portuguese superstar has maintained impressive form despite entering his forties, continuing to deliver goals and leadership for his club.

However, the title race took an unexpected turn when both Ronaldo and Benzema experienced injury setbacks within a short period. In late February, Al-Hilal announced that Benzema had suffered a muscle problem during training. “Karim Benzema will be out for a period ranging from 10 to 15 days due to a groin injury,” the club confirmed in an official statement.

The diagnosis ruled the French striker out of several important fixtures, including league matches against Al-Shabab and Al-Najma. During his absence, Al-Nassr appeared ready to capitalize on the opportunity, climbing above its rivals in the standings while maintaining a narrow lead at the top of the table. But the situation soon reversed.

Ronaldo’s injury adds new uncertainty

Just as Al-Nassr seemed poised to strengthen its title push, Ronaldo suffered a hamstring injury during a recent match. The injury forced the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to leave Saudi Arabia for specialized treatment in Spain. Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus confirmed the seriousness of the issue. “After tests, we see the injury suffered by Cristiano Ronaldo was more serious than expected,” Jesus said.

“Cristiano will now travel to Spain, like other players who went for treatment when they were injured. His injury required treatment in Madrid with his personal therapist, and we hope he returns quickly and helps the team.”

The setback means Ronaldo will miss upcoming matches, including an important league clash against Neom. For a player renowned for extraordinary durability, the injury has raised concerns. According to available data, the last time Ronaldo missed more than two weeks due to a muscle problem was in 2019 during his spell at Juventus.

The moment that changed the dynamic

While Ronaldo continues his recovery, the development that altered the title race came from the opposing side. Karim Benzema returned from his injury and rejoined the Al-Hilal squad, providing a major boost to the club’s attack. What’s more, Italian manager Simone Inzaghi included the French striker in the starting lineup for the league clash against Al-Najma, and it proved to be the right decision. The Frenchman even bagged a brace in his club’s 4-0 win.

The Frenchman had been sidelined after sustaining the injury following a match against Al-Ittihad, which ended in a 1-1 draw. His recovery now arrives at a pivotal moment. His return effectively deals a double blow to Al-Nassr: Ronaldo is sidelined while one of its biggest rivals has regained a key attacking weapon.