USMNT vs Belgium: Projected lineups for 2026 international friendly

The international window continues with a friendly between the USMNT and Belgium at 3:30 PM ET. The match, set to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, will be the seventh meeting between these teams, with Belgium leading the series 5-1.

The USMNT have some missing players, as Mauricio Pochettino confirmed in his press conference. The defense is the main area affected, with Miles Robinson and Chris Richards ruled out through injury.

Belgium are entering what could be one of the final chances for some players from their golden generation to win a trophy. Even if that will not be easy, they have improved with an attack that still looks as dangerous as ever.

USMNT vs Belgium lineups

Pochettino could use this lineup for the match: Matt Freese; Joe Scally, Alex Freeman, Tim Ream; Timothy Weah, Tanner Tessmann, Sebastian Berhalter, Antonee Robinson; Christian Pulisic, Malik Tillman; Folarin Balogun.

Richards won’t play (Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

Rudi García may opt for this lineup: Matz Sels; Thomas Meunier, Zeno Debast, Arthur Theate, Timothy Castagne; Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana; Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Alexis Saelemaekers; Charles De Ketelaere.

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USMNT and Belgium World Cup groups

The World Cup draw has already defined the groups and opponents for both national teams. The USMNT are in Group D with Paraguay, Australia and the winner between Türkiye and Kosovo, while Belgium are in Group G with Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.