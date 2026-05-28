Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup: When could Argentina and Portugal meet?

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Marcelo Endelli/Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

With Argentina’s squad now confirmed, Lionel Messi secured his place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, something Cristiano Ronaldo had already done with Portugal days earlier. Now, the stage is set for a potential clash between the two legends.

Both Argentina and Portugal were seeded for the World Cup draw held in December, guaranteeing them lower-ranked opponents in the group stage. Lionel Scaloni’s side was placed in Group J alongside Algeria, Jordan, and Austria, while Roberto Martinez’s team landed in Group K with Colombia, Uzbekistan, and DR Congo.

Under that scenario, if the expected results hold in the opening stage and both teams finish first in their respective groups, Argentina and Portugal could meet as early as the quarterfinals.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

To make that happen, of course, both teams would first need to advance through their respective Round of 32 and Round of 16 matchups. That hypothetical World Cup quarterfinal between Messi and Ronaldo would be played on Saturday, July 11, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The last international meeting between Messi and Ronaldo came in 2014.

The last international meeting between Messi and Ronaldo came in 2014.

Other possible Messi vs Ronaldo scenarios

If Argentina or Portugal — or both — fail to finish first in their respective groups, the path through the knockout stages would look completely different. If both teams finish second, the Round of 16 would set up the showdown between Messi and Ronaldo, scheduled for July 6 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Advertisement
Emiliano Buendia and Marcos Senesi among biggest omissions from Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad

see also

Emiliano Buendia and Marcos Senesi among biggest omissions from Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad

On the other hand, if one team wins its group and the other finishes second, they would end up on opposite sides of the bracket and could only meet in a potential final. Finally, the most unusual scenario would see Messi and his teammates advance as one of the best third-place teams, which could then set up a matchup against Ronaldo in the Round of 32.

Have Messi and Ronaldo ever faced each other at the World Cup?

A potential meeting between Argentina and Portugal this summer in North America would carry added significance considering Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have never faced each other at a World Cup during their careers.

In fact, their only meetings at the international level came in two friendlies. The first took place in 2011, when Argentina earned a 2-1 victory with both stars scoring and the other goal coming from Angel Di Maria. Three years later, Messi and Ronaldo met again, with the Europeans winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Raphael Guerreiro.

Advertisement

Finally, it is worth noting that Argentina and Portugal have never faced each other in World Cup history. The two teams have played eight times overall, all of them in friendlies or now-defunct tournaments such as the 1964 Nations Cup and the 1972 Brazil Independence Cup.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s work at Al-Nassr isn’t finished as club sets new ultimate objective after historic Saudi Pro League title win

Cristiano Ronaldo’s work at Al-Nassr isn’t finished as club sets new ultimate objective after historic Saudi Pro League title win

The Saudi Pro League triumph has already sparked discussions about the next phase of the project in Riyadh, with major internal changes and ambitious new targets now emerging behind the scenes.

Bernardo Silva reportedly picks Barcelona despite Messi’s Inter Miami and Ronaldo’s SPL interest

Bernardo Silva reportedly picks Barcelona despite Messi’s Inter Miami and Ronaldo’s SPL interest

Despite the interest from Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League, Bernardo Silva has reportedly picked FC Barcelona as his preferred next club.

Cristiano Ronaldo sees Jorge Jesus depart Al Nassr amid reports linking Pep Guardiola as replacement

Cristiano Ronaldo sees Jorge Jesus depart Al Nassr amid reports linking Pep Guardiola as replacement

With reports linking Pep Guardiola as the next coach, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr announced the departure of Jorge Jesus.

Vinicius Junior names top five candidates for 2026 World Cup including Ronaldo’s Portugal and Messi’s Argentina

Vinicius Junior names top five candidates for 2026 World Cup including Ronaldo’s Portugal and Messi’s Argentina

Vinicius Junior included Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina in his top five candidates for the 2026 World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo