Eight Argentina players ready for World Cup debut alongside Lionel Messi and Qatar 2022 champions

Lionel Messi is officially tuning up for his sixth and final World Cup campaign after manager Lionel Scaloni unveiled Argentina’s final 26-man squad, that will travel to North America looking to defend the title.

The roster highlights a significant evolution from the group that hoisted the trophy in Qatar four years ago, with nine world champions missing out due to international retirement—such as icon Angel Di Maria—or direct tactical cuts by the coaching staff.

To bridge the gap, Scaloni is injecting fresh energy into the squad, handing eight players the very first World Cup call-ups of their careers. Juan Musso, Leonardo Balerdi, Facundo Medina, Valentin Barco, Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Gonzalez, Nico Paz, and Jose Manuel Lopez represent the vital tactical newcomers integrated to help the Albiceleste retain their crown.

Notably, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso also returns to the World Cup fold after a heartbreaking injury forced him to miss the 2022 tournament, though he previously made his tournament debut at Russia 2018. Meanwhile, high-profile Premier League stars Emiliano Buendía and Marcos Senesi stand as the most glaring omissions, failing to make the cut despite spectacular domestic campaigns.

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Meet Argentina’s eight World Cup debutants

Juan Musso

The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has been a consistent fixture throughout the Scaloni era, missing out on the 2022 squad purely due to the veteran logjam ahead of him. Musso forced his way onto the plane this time around on the heels of a stellar European season, racking up seven clean sheets in 18 appearances while anchoring Los Colchoneros during their deep run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

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Leonardo Balerdi

A reliable asset throughout the CONMEBOL qualifying cycle, Balerdi enters the tournament as the primary cover for Cristian Romero in central defense. Having established himself as a mature defensive anchor and team leader at Olympique Marseille, Balerdi logged 36 appearances this season, contributing a goal and an assist.

Facundo Medina

On loan at Olympique Marseille from Lens, Medina emerged as one of the most intriguing inclusions on Scaloni’s final sheet. His supreme tactical versatility—capable of slotting in as a center-back or operating as a left-back—proved irresistible to the coaching staff. Despite missing a 16-match chunk of the season to a nagging ankle injury, his impact over 26 appearances was enough to earn his ticket.

Valentin Barco

Barco stands out as one of the most versatile utility players on the entire roster, seamlessly alternating between a left-back and a central midfielder. Following a spectacular 43-match campaign with Strasbourg—where he registered three goals, 11 assists, and reached the Conference League semifinals—Barco secured a high-profile transfer to Chelsea, where he will play after the tournament.

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Nico Paz

Despite a late-season knee scare that threatened his availability, Paz recovered in time to cement his spot. The creative midfielder enjoyed a breakout year with Como, playing a starring role in driving the Italian side to a historic Champions League qualification spot. Paz comes off a season featuring 13 goals and eight assists in 40 games, positioning him to fight for a starting spot under Scaloni.

Giuliano Simeone

Simeone’s tireless work rate has made him a vital tactical piece in Scaloni’s squad rotation. Capable of exhausting opposing defenses by covering the entire right flank, the Atletico Madrid attacker earned his World Cup stripes by logging seven goals and eight assists across 53 appearances this season.

Nicolas Gonzalez

After a heartbreaking, late-hour injury cruelly ruled him out of the Qatar 2022 squad, Gonzalez finally gets his redemption. A trusted favorite of Scaloni on the left wing, the Atletico Madrid attacker overcame minor fitness issues at the end of the domestic season to make the roster, bringing an essential tactical rhythm built on 39 appearances and five goals this season.

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Jose Manuel Lopez

The 25-year-old forward secured his place as Argentina’s third-string No. 9 through sheer, undeniable goalscoring consistency in Brazil with Palmeiras. After making his international debut last year, Lopez provides a distinct, physical focal point off the bench for the Argentine attack, heading to North America with a highly productive club season of 14 goals and seven assists in 34 games.