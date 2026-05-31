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Lionel Messi reportedly expected to recover before Argentina’s 2026 World Cup debut against Algeria

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Marcos Brindicci/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi‘s fitness has become the most pressing concern surrounding Argentina with less than two weeks before the 2026 World Cup kicks off. With the Albiceleste’s opening group stage match against Algeria set for June 16, the captain is reportedly on track to be fully recovered in time for the tournament opener.

Argentina‘s squad has already touched down in Kansas City to begin their training camp, using the pre-tournament window to sharpen their fitness before the competition begins. The cloud hanging over the preparations, however, has been the muscle overload Messi sustained during Inter Miami’s final MLS match against Philadelphia Union.

According to TyC Sports journalist and Argentina insider Gaston Edul, Messi is fully expected to be fit for the World Cup debut against Algeria. That puts him in line to feature in all three group stage matches, against Algeria on June 16, Austria on the 22nd and Jordan on the 27th, though squad rotation in the final group game will depend on how the standings look by that point.

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The friendlies, however, present a tighter timeline. As Edul reported, Messi is “touched” physically at this stage, making it highly unlikely he will take part in the first warm-up game against Honduras on June 6 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

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His best chance of getting minutes before the World Cup begins would be the second friendly against Iceland on June 9 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, a game that represents a potential final opportunity for him to get up to speed in the Albiceleste shirt ahead of the main event.

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Of the ten Argentina players reported to be managing various fitness concerns, star goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is the only one reportedly confirmed to miss both warm-up matches due to a fractured finger sustained during the Europa League final. With coach Lionel Scaloni expected to play Juan Musso and Geronimo Rulli in those games, Edul has confirmed that Martinez remains on track for the World Cup itself.

Messi joins Argentina in Kansas City on Sunday

Most of the Argentina squad and coaching staff have already made their way from the Ezeiza training complex to the United States, setting up base at the Sporting KC Training Centre, which will serve as their headquarters throughout the 2026 World Cup. Messi, who has been in North America since Inter Miami’s final MLS appearance, will join the group to officially consolidate the 26-man World Cup roster, along with several additional players called up for the June friendlies.

Traveling alongside Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul, Messi is expected to arrive at the Kansas City facility on Sunday night. The first full group training session is scheduled for Monday, June 1, marking the formal beginning of Argentina’s preparation to defend the World Cup title they claimed in Qatar in 2022.

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