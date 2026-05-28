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Lionel Messi set to break Diego Maradona’s Argentina World Cup captaincy record

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona playing for Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesChris Cole/ALLSPORTLionel Messi and Diego Maradona playing for Argentina.

This Thursday, Lionel Messi’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup was officially confirmed, marking his sixth appearance with Argentina across a span of 20 years. It will also give the forward the chance to break a Diego Armando Maradona record.

At North America 2026, Messi will become the first Argentine player to captain the national team at four different World Cups. He first wore the armband during his third appearance, at Brazil 2014, and repeated the role at Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

Those three tournaments already placed Leo at the top of the historical ranking alongside Maradona. The legendary midfielder captained Argentina in three of his four appearances at the FIFA tournament: Mexico 1986, Italy 1990, and United States 1994.

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Throughout Argentina’s World Cup history, several legends have captained the team. The first iconic example was Daniel Passarella, who lifted the trophy during Argentina’s first World Cup title in 1978 and also served as captain in 1982. Later came Maradona and, after his retirement, other players wore the armband, including Diego Simeone, Juan Sebastian Veron, Juan Pablo Sorin, and Javier Mascherano.

Maradona was Messi’s coach between 2008 and 2010.

Maradona was Messi’s coach between 2008 and 2010.

Messi’s history as Argentina captain

Messi’s first opportunity to captain Argentina came, interestingly enough, with Diego Maradona as head coach. Then, the team’s main captain was Javier Mascherano, but during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Leo wore the armband in a match against Greece.

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Messi’s permanent appointment as captain arrived in 2011 under coach Alejandro Sabella. Since then, the forward has remained Argentina’s main leader both on and off the field, while also lifting the Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 Finalissima, and the 2022 World Cup.

Who captains Argentina when Messi is absent?

Argentina’s World Cup roster includes several players whose experience and personality have made them leaders at their respective clubs. Nicolas Otamendi serves as captain at Benfica, Cristian Romero at Tottenham Hotspur, Leandro Paredes at Boca Juniors, Lautaro Martinez at Inter Milan, and occasionally Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea.

That leadership also carries over to the national team. Although Lionel Messi remains the undisputed captain, his age has led to him missing several matches in recent years. In those situations, other players have taken on the responsibility.

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Since the 2022 World Cup, four different players have worn Argentina’s captain’s armband in Messi’s absence. Two of them will not be at North America 2026 — Angel Di Maria and German Pezzella — while the other two will: Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero.

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