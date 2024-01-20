Lionel Messi, determined to keep winning championships, isn’t just going to sit on his winners’ medals. It’s believed that currently, the focus of the world champion is the next Paris Olympics.

Messi and Di Maria, both reportedly wish to relive their 2008 Beijing Olympics glory in Paris for a farewell performance. While playing for La Albiceleste, the duo were key members of the victorious team, giving them a shared Olympic history.

Di Maria’s spectacular against Nigeria in the final secured their top position in Olympic soccer, emphasizing their dominance. At the time, both were just a couple of blooming 20-something youngsters. Little did they know what the future would hold for both of them.

Di Maria has always been an integral part of Messi’s worldwide success. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner scored twice in the 2005 U20 World Cup finals, which launched his career. Nonetheless, Di Maria emerged as a pivotal figure for his nation in subsequent years. He has helped the team to three tournament victories (in 2008, 2021, and 2022).

Chance for Messi to further solidify his legend status

Under-23 players compete in the Olympic men’s soccer competitions. But teams may also have three players older than that on the roster. As a result, the now 35-year-old and 36-year-old veterans are vying for two of those positions.

Argentina will defend their Copa America championship in the US from June 21 to July 15, and the two are supposedly going to be a part of it. The next stop would be Paris, France, for the July 26-August 11 Olympic Games.

With a victory for Argentina in the final game, Lionel Messi would join an exclusive group of soccer greats. The Inter Miami star would have won the World Cup and two Olympic gold medals.

Thus, a return to Paris is in the works for Lionel Messi, who is now illuminating Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. As per DSportsAr, Messi is planning to add another Olympic gold medal to his impressive resume.

What does it mean for Inter Miami?

Success in the next qualifications, which begin this Saturday, will determine Argentina’s path to Olympic gold. During the March international break, the team consciously featured a number of players from the U-23 and U-20 squads in an effort to promote team spirit and unity.

Young players would have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from and play with Messi and Di Maria if they were on the team. If the qualifying turns out to be successful, the report adds that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) are already plotting out the logistics.

With only two spots available, U23 coach Javier Mascherano will hope his players make it to the finals of the tournament.

In case he is called up, Messi is slated to sit out only Inter Miami’s July 20 encounter against Chicago Fire. Despite the fact that the Major League Soccer season is in full force during the Olympic Games.

Di Maria, meanwhile, is presently playing for Benfica in Europe. It is generally expected, nevertheless, that he will return to Argentina in the summer to rejoin Rosario Central.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Crystal Pix