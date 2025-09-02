Christian Pulisic back in USMNT fold and training for starts against South Korea & Japan

After weeks of speculation and frustration surrounding his absence, Christian Pulisic has officially returned to the U.S. Men’s National Team. The AC Milan star joins familiar faces like Diego Luna and Alex Zendejas as Mauricio Pochettino prepares his squad for two September friendlies against South Korea and Japan.

Pulisic, nicknamed Captain America by U.S. fans, arrives in camp on the back of a strong performance with Milan. Over the weekend, he scored in a victory against Lecce, a timely reminder of the impact he can have when fit and confident. His form in Italy provides a boost of optimism as the U.S. enters a critical stretch of preparation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

The return comes after a controversial summer. Pulisic skipped the 2025 Gold Cup, citing the need for rest, a decision that frustrated head coach Mauricio Pochettino and drew criticism from former U.S. stars, including Landon Donovan. Many questioned whether the Milan attacker’s absence indicated a rift with the national team.

Pochettino, however, made it clear that the situation is now behind them. “We haven’t spoken with Christian. There’s nothing to talk about—the past is the past,” the coach said. “We need to look forward. We have a plan for every player, and for Christian the plan is to bring him back into this camp and see him perform.”

Building chemistry ahead of 2026

On the first day of training camp, Pulisic was seen integrating quickly with his teammates, smiling and working at full intensity. The U.S. roster features a mix of established names and emerging talents, and Pochettino is determined to use these friendlies to evaluate options across the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Gio Reyna accepts USMNT omission calmly as teammate reacts to Pochettino’s roster exclusions

The September matches are not just tune-ups; they are key opportunities for players to prove themselves and earn roles in the squad that will represent the United States in the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For Pulisic, it’s also a chance to reestablish himself as the face of the program and the leader of a new era under Pochettino.

USMNT September schedule

September 6 vs. South Korea | 5:00 PM ET

September 9 vs. Japan | 5:30 PM ET

Both matches will be closely watched as Pulisic returns to the spotlight, carrying both the expectations of U.S. fans and the responsibility of guiding the team through its next phase of development.

Advertisement