Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
USMNT
Comments

Christian Pulisic back in USMNT fold and training for starts against South Korea & Japan

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The AC Milan star arrives in camp fresh off a goal in Milan’s win over Lecce, boosting confidence ahead of international duty.
© Massimiliano CarnabuciThe AC Milan star arrives in camp fresh off a goal in Milan’s win over Lecce, boosting confidence ahead of international duty.

After weeks of speculation and frustration surrounding his absence, Christian Pulisic has officially returned to the U.S. Men’s National Team. The AC Milan star joins familiar faces like Diego Luna and Alex Zendejas as Mauricio Pochettino prepares his squad for two September friendlies against South Korea and Japan.

Pulisic, nicknamed Captain America by U.S. fans, arrives in camp on the back of a strong performance with Milan. Over the weekend, he scored in a victory against Lecce, a timely reminder of the impact he can have when fit and confident. His form in Italy provides a boost of optimism as the U.S. enters a critical stretch of preparation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

The return comes after a controversial summer. Pulisic skipped the 2025 Gold Cup, citing the need for rest, a decision that frustrated head coach Mauricio Pochettino and drew criticism from former U.S. stars, including Landon Donovan. Many questioned whether the Milan attacker’s absence indicated a rift with the national team.

Pochettino, however, made it clear that the situation is now behind them. “We haven’t spoken with Christian. There’s nothing to talk about—the past is the past,” the coach said. “We need to look forward. We have a plan for every player, and for Christian the plan is to bring him back into this camp and see him perform.”

Building chemistry ahead of 2026

On the first day of training camp, Pulisic was seen integrating quickly with his teammates, smiling and working at full intensity. The U.S. roster features a mix of established names and emerging talents, and Pochettino is determined to use these friendlies to evaluate options across the field.

Advertisement
Gio Reyna accepts USMNT omission calmly as teammate reacts to Pochettino’s roster exclusions

see also

Gio Reyna accepts USMNT omission calmly as teammate reacts to Pochettino’s roster exclusions

The September matches are not just tune-ups; they are key opportunities for players to prove themselves and earn roles in the squad that will represent the United States in the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For Pulisic, it’s also a chance to reestablish himself as the face of the program and the leader of a new era under Pochettino.

USMNT September schedule

  • September 6 vs. South Korea | 5:00 PM ET
  • September 9 vs. Japan | 5:30 PM ET

Both matches will be closely watched as Pulisic returns to the spotlight, carrying both the expectations of U.S. fans and the responsibility of guiding the team through its next phase of development.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Gio Reyna accepts USMNT omission calmly as teammate reacts to Pochettino’s roster exclusions

Gio Reyna accepts USMNT omission calmly as teammate reacts to Pochettino’s roster exclusions

Gio Reyna was left out of Mauricio Pochettino’s latest USMNT roster, as the 22-year-old continues to search for rhythm after moving from Borussia Dortmund to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Christian Pulisic could lose USMNT star teammate at AC Milan in move to Serie A rival

Christian Pulisic could lose USMNT star teammate at AC Milan in move to Serie A rival

Just at the end of the transfer window, Christian Pulisic could lose a USMNT star teammate at AC Milan to make his move to a Serie A rival.

Mauricio Pochettino sends clear message about Christian Pulisic after new USMNT call up and Gold Cup snub

Mauricio Pochettino sends clear message about Christian Pulisic after new USMNT call up and Gold Cup snub

Christian Pulisic returns to the national team after missing the Gold Cup, with Pochettino praising his form at AC Milan and describing him as “fresh and ready to contribute.”

Benjamin Cremaschi opens up on leaving Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for Serie A move

Benjamin Cremaschi opens up on leaving Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for Serie A move

Lionel Messi has lost a key teammate at Inter Miami. Benjamin Cremaschi has said goodbye to the club as he prepares to continue his career in Italy’s Serie A.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo