INTERNATIONAL BREAK
Argentina announce call-up for November friendly vs. Angola, with Lionel Messi and four surprise additions

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi of Argentina.
Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Argentina have only one match remaining in 2025. They will visit Angola on November 14 in Luanda during an unusual international break — instead of using the second available date for another game, the team will spend that time training in Spain. Lionel Messi is included in the squad.

On Thursday, Argentina revealed the list of players called up by head coach Lionel Scaloni. It features some notable absences, most prominently Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who will not join the team this time and will instead be given rest.

Among those selected, four surprise names stand out. One is Maximo Perrone, a midfielder for Como 1907. Another is Valentin Barco, a left-back for French club RC Strasbourg, who has delivered strong performances this season in Ligue 1. His teammate there, forward Joaquin Panichelli, is another new addition.

In addition, Gianluca Prestianni has received his first senior national team call-up after impressing with Benfica and, most notably, during the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. The winger was one of Argentina’s standout performers on their run to the final, where they fell to Morocco.

* Developing story

