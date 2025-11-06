Cristiano Ronaldo defies age once again: Al-Nassr captain claims historic Saudi Pro League double honor

At 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to redefine what longevity in soccer means. The Al-Nassr captain once again proved that age is just a number, leading his team to another dramatic victory in the Saudi Pro League. After a tense 2-1 comeback win against Al-Feiha, Ronaldo’s recent accolades have once again set the soccer world alight.

Following his brace in front of the home crowd, Ronaldo brushed off talk of personal glory, instead emphasizing his ambition to lead the team to collective success this season. Despite the Knights of Najd’s recent King’s Cup exit to Al-Ittihad, the Portuguese forward remains undeterred. Under Jorge Jesus, Al-Nassr have recorded seven consecutive league victories, and Ronaldo’s experience continues to be their cornerstone.

Even for a player who has seen it all, moments of pressure still test his nerves. In a post-match chat with Thmanyah Sports, Ronaldo admitted that he “felt nervous before taking the 104th-minute penalty” that sealed the win over Al-Feiha. “Today my heart beat a little bit faster than before but this is soccer, this is my life. Twenty-two years of this so I’m happy,” he said.

That penalty capped off a thrilling night in Riyadh. Al-Feiha had taken the lead through Jason in the 13th minute, before Ronaldo’s equalizer — assisted by Kingsley Coman — brought Al-Nassr level. The veteran then delivered the decisive strike deep into stoppage time, showing once again why he remains one of the sport’s ultimate competitors.

The mystery reward revealed

A few days after the match, the Saudi Pro League confirmed what many already knew — that Ronaldo’s heroics had not gone unnoticed. The league announced that the Al-Nassr star had been voted both “Player of the Week” and “Goal of the Week” for his performance against Al-Feiha. The double honor came as further recognition of his unrelenting impact in the competition, where he continues to dominate both statistically and symbolically.

The Portuguese icon has already committed his future to the Saudi club, signing a contract extension that keeps him there until 2027. That deal could see him feature in yet another World Cup, a staggering testament to his enduring excellence.

‘Harder to score here than in Spain’

Ronaldo has never shied away from defending the quality of the Saudi Pro League — and he’s doing it again. In a recent sit-down with Piers Morgan, he fired back at critics who have downplayed the league’s competitiveness. “Some people look for excuses – it’s the easiest way. Year after year, I keep scoring more. Even in my worst season I scored 25 goals,” he stated.

He went on to insist that the Saudi league deserves far more respect, adding: “Those who talk have never been here, have never played here. They don’t know what it means to run in 40 degrees. And I’m still going.”

The striker even went as far as to claim that scoring in Saudi Arabia is tougher than in Spain, saying: “It’s much better than the Portuguese league, even the French league — because in France there’s only PSG. For me, it was easier to score in Spain than in the Saudi Super League.”