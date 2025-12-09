Are Lamine Yamal and Raphinha starting today? Lineups for Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2025-26 Champions League clash

Barcelona appear to have regained their form, securing three consecutive victories following a tough loss to Chelsea. However, they enter this match after two Champions League games without a win. As a result, the Culers will face Eintracht Frankfurt with an eye on securing a victory that could boost their standings. With that in mind, fans are closely monitoring the status of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha ahead of this crucial matchup.

Although Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are both in full physical condition, only the Spaniard started against Real Betis in Barcelona’s last match. However, the powerful attacking duo is expected to start today against Eintracht Frankfurt, marking Raphinha’s first Champions League start in five games following his recent physical issues. With this, coach Hansi Flick is aiming for a dominant victory.

Hansi Flick has revitalized Barcelona’s offensive brilliance, thanks to Pedri’s return and Lamine Yamal’s resurgence at the highest level. Additionally, the impressive scoring form of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres promises to make a major impact. Raphinha’s return to the lineup has also injected fresh energy into the team, proving crucial in pressing and creating space, setting the stage for a strong attacking performance in the Champions League.

Unlike Barcelona, Eintracht Frankfurt enter the game on a negative streak, having lost three consecutive matches. Moreover, coach Dino Toppmöller will be without the team’s top scorer, Jonathan Burkardt, due to an injury, which diminishes their offensive power. In fact, they have scored only one goal in the last three games, revealing a clear weakness. Nonetheless, the German side boasts a solid defense that could pose challenges for the Spanish team.

Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona competes against Rafael Borré of Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona enter their crucial Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt with several key players returning, including Raphinha, Marc Bernal, Fermín López, and Marc-André ter Stegen. However, coach Hansi Flick will still be without Dani Olmo and Pablo Gavi due to injuries, and Ronald Araújo, who is absent for mental health reasons. Despite these absences, the Culers remain clear favorite thanks to their impressive run of form.

Considering this, Barcelona could play as follows: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski.

Eintracht Frankfurt predicted lineup vs. Barcelona

Not only do Eintracht Frankfurt come into the match against Barcelona on a poor run of results, but they also arrive with serious injuries. Along with the already mentioned absence of Jonathan Burkardt, Michy Batshuayi and Timothy Chandler are also out. As a result, Jessic Ngankam could be set to start as the central striker, while Nnamdi Collins may take over at right-back, as they look for a win that can help them climb the Champions League standings.

With this in mind, Eintracht Frankfurt could lineup as follows: Michael Zetterer; Nnamdi Collins, Robin Koch, Arthur Theate, Nathaniel Brown; Fares Chaibi, Ellyes Skhiri; Ritsu Doan, Mario Götze, Ansgar Knauff; Jessic Ngankam.

