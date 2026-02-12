Christian Pulisic breaks silence on unexpected slump and injury woes in 2026 with nine-word fitness update ahead of Milan’s clash vs. Pisa

The start of 2026 has felt unusually quiet for Christian Pulisic. After carrying the club’s attack for much of the season and emerging as one of Serie A’s most decisive figures, the American suddenly found himself battling silence rather than headlines. Goals dried up, assists stopped flowing, and injuries once again crept into the narrative. Yet inside the club, there is a sense of calm rather than panic.

Christian Pulisic remains central to the project, and Massimiliano Allegri continues to treat him as a cornerstone of Milan’s ambitions. The sense is that what is happening now is a pause rather than a decline, and that the version of Pulisic everyone expects to see at the 2026 World Cup is still on the way.

Only months ago, the 27-year-old was the undisputed focal point of the club’s attack. Goals, assists, and decisive actions flowed through him as Milan pushed into the title race and established itself among Europe’s most dangerous sides. But as the calendar flipped to the new year, the rhythm changed. Across five matches in the new year in which he has played, the American failed to register a goal or an assist, an unusual drought for a player who remains the club’s leading scorer with 10 goals in all competitions.

The limited influence in his most recent appearance before his injury layoff, the 1-1 draw away to Roma, highlighted the shift. Coming on in the 69th minute, he struggled to shape the game as the Rossoneri prioritized protecting a result rather than unleashing their full attacking potential. The numbers didn’t reflect his broader impact. However, they did underscore that something was missing.

The real explanation for the unexpected dip in form

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pulisic has been dealing with lingering physical issues that have quietly limited his training and match sharpness. Milan boss Allegri previously acknowledged this situation, admitting that the winger was not fully fit and that his physical limitations were affecting his decision-making in the final third.

“He’s still not 100 percent. He’s doing well, even if he’s still not physically fit with this minor flexor issue,” the coach explained. He added pointedly that Pulisic had been “making some poor passing choices and delaying plays a bit.” That insight reframed the narrative. The dip was not tactical, psychological, or a sudden loss of quality; it was physical. Explosiveness, sharpness, and confidence in tight spaces all depend on full fitness, and Pulisic has rarely enjoyed that luxury this season.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan in action against David de Gea goalkeeper of ACF Fiorentina

What did Pulisic say about his fitness?

The club’s upcoming schedule offers breathing room, giving Pulisic a valuable opportunity to reset physically. Thus, despite the noise around his recent performances, this is not being treated as a crisis. Analysts remain split, with some expressing concern over recurring injuries, while others argue there is still ample time before the World Cup for everything to fall into place.

Then came the moment that quietly shifted the tone. Speaking about his condition to Access Hollywood, the American has offered a brief but revealing update on his fitness. “It’s going well. I feel much better. I’m close to being where I want to be (physically). I’m positive.”

Those nine words—“I’m close to being where I want to be”—carried more weight than any stat line or tactical breakdown. For a player whose career has often been shaped by stop-start rhythms and recurring setbacks, the suggestion of genuine physical progress is significant.

This season alone, he has dealt with a hamstring tear, bursitis near the hip, and other minor problems that have limited his availability and minutes. Since returning from his October injury, he has scored just four goals, all before 2026 began, highlighting how interruptions have stalled his rhythm.