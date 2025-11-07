How to watch El Salvador U17 vs Colombia U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

|WHO
|El Salvador U17 vs Colombia U17
|WHAT
|2025 U17 World Cup
|WHEN
|7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Friday, November 7, 2025
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium, Amazon Prime Video and Telemundo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Colombia U17 and El Salvador U17 enter this matchup under mounting pressure after both stumbled in their tournament openers. Colombia’s 1-1 draw with powerhouse Germany offered a glimpse of promise, but anything short of three points here could seriously damage their path to the knockout stage.
El Salvador, meanwhile, suffered a tough defeat to North Korea and must now deliver a turnaround performance to stay in contention. With both sides desperate to keep their qualification dreams intact, this clash promises intensity and high stakes from the opening whistle.
More details on how to watchWith Peacock Premium, you can watch El Salvador U17 vs Colombia U17 and tons more games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
-
• Computers: PC and Mac
• Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD
• Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices
• Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X
• VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs
• Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro