Cristiano Ronaldo could see Al-Nassr teammate Joao Felix return to Premier League with Manchester United as player’s preference emerges

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr could soon take an unexpected turn, as reports suggest that his teammate Joao Felix is attracting serious interest from Manchester United. With the English club actively exploring options to strengthen the attack, the Portuguese forward has emerged as a surprising yet intriguing candidate ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Felix’s resurgence in the Saudi Pro League has not gone unnoticed. After a turbulent spell across European soccer, the forward appears to have rediscovered his rhythm, delivering consistent performances and impressive numbers. His revival has sparked renewed attention from top clubs, particularly those looking for creative attacking solutions capable of operating across multiple positions.

At the same time, Manchester United is navigating a period of transition. With uncertainty surrounding key players and a desire to reshape the squad, the club is casting a wide net in search of reinforcements. Felix’s profile—technical, versatile, and experienced at the highest level—fits the mold of what the club is reportedly seeking, especially as it looks to re-establish itself among Europe’s elite.

Yet beyond the statistics and transfer speculation, there is another layer to this story—one centered on the player’s own stance. While negotiations, fees, and club strategies dominate headlines, the personal preference of the player often proves decisive in moves of this magnitude. In this case, that preference adds a compelling twist to an already developing narrative.

Joao Felix of Al-Nassr FC celebrating.

That twist becomes clearer when examining the player’s outlook more closely: Felix is reportedly excited by the prospect of moving to Old Trafford, a factor that could significantly influence how this transfer saga unfolds.

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Manchester United’s interest takes shape

Manchester United’s pursuit of Felix highlights a clear intention to strengthen the attacking unit ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. With concerns over squad depth and potential departures, the club has identified multiple targets, and Felix has quickly risen on that list.

According to Fichajes, the Portuguese forward is now firmly on United’s radar, with discussions already underway behind the scenes. Reports indicate that a transfer fee of up to $70 million may be required, underlining both his current form and perceived market value.

Joao Felix of Al-Nassr

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The involvement of super-agent Jorge Mendes further signals that the situation is advancing. His role in facilitating major transfers across Europe suggests that this is more than speculative interest; it is a move with tangible momentum.

What Felix’s potential exit would mean for Ronaldo

Felix’s journey to this point has been anything but straightforward. After struggling for consistency at Chelsea and failing to secure a stable role during his return from Atletico Madrid, the forward made a bold switch to Al-Nassr.

That decision appears to have paid off. Felix has recorded 21 goals and 15 assists in 37 appearances, marking one of the most productive spells of his career. These numbers not only demonstrate his attacking output but also highlight his ability to adapt and thrive in a new environment.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix in win over Al-Kholood

For Al-Nassr, the potential departure of Felix would represent a significant shift in attacking dynamics. Playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, he has contributed to a productive partnership that blends experience with creativity.

Losing a player in such form could disrupt the club’s momentum, especially as it aims to compete domestically and internationally. At the same time, the financial and strategic implications of a high-profile sale may present opportunities for reinvestment.

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