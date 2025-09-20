Video: Lionel Messi scores two stunning goals for Inter Miami vs DC United to become MLS top scorer

Inter Miami are entering the decisive stretch of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. In their push for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, they beat DC United 3-2 this Saturday — and Lionel Messi found the back of the net twice.

Facing one of the weakest teams in the league, the Herons took full responsibility from the opening minutes to go after the win. Despite missing several key attacking players, including Luis Suarez, they still found a way to make the difference.

In the 35th minute, Lionel Messi received the ball just behind midfield, lifted his head, and delivered a precise assist to Tadeo Allende, who broke into the box and scored with a soft right-footed touch. The Argentine forward thus ended a 10-match goal drought.

Inter Miami went into halftime with the lead, but they knew they couldn’t ease up. In fact, right after the break, DC United struck back with a goal from Christian Benteke, who headed it in off a cross from Brandon Servania.

Tweet placeholder

Messi saves Inter Miami

DC United’s unexpected equalizer put Inter Miami under pressure to find another goal and retake the lead. And in that tense moment, Lionel Messi delivered his magic. The Argentine forward came close with a brilliant solo effort that rattled the post. He finally broke through in the 66th minute, receiving an assist from Jordi Alba and finishing with a clinical shot inside the box to make it 2–1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

From that point on, the visitors were forced to push higher up the field, which opened up more space for the Herons on the counterattack. Mateo Silvetti had a chance to seal it from the penalty spot but hit the crossbar — and eventually, Messi extended the lead with a stunning long-range strike that left goalkeeper Luis Barraza with no chance. The last action of the match was a late goal by Jacob Murrell.

Tweet placeholder

Messi leads the MLS scoring chart

Messi’s goals not only helped lead Inter Miami to a win that brings them closer to clinching a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference — they also allowed the Argentine forward to reach an impressive individual milestone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi is now the top scorer in MLS this season. He entered Matchday 31 in second place on the scoring list with 20 goals, one behind Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge. But his brace against DC United now puts Leo at the top with 22. He also ranks third in assists with 10, six behind the league leader, Anders Dreyer of San Diego FC.