Will Erling Haaland play? Confirmed lineups for Manchester City vs Arsenal in the Premier League

The 2025-26 Premier League continues with a blockbuster showdown in Matchday 5, as Arsenal host Manchester City, with Erling Haaland as the main figure, at the Emirates Stadium in London. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM ET, and both sides enter the match as serious contenders for the league title.

This high-stakes encounter not only features two of the strongest squads in England, but also carries the added intrigue of tactical duels between Mikel Arteta and his former mentor, Pep Guardiola.

Mikel Arteta’s side comes into the game full of confidence. Last weekend, the Gunners cruised to a 3-0 home win over Nottingham Forest, maintaining a perfect record with nine points from their opening fixtures.

Their momentum extended into midweek action as well. Arsenal made their UEFA Champions League debut for the 2025-26 season with an impressive 2-0 away victory against Athletic Bilbao in Spain. The team’s balance of defensive solidity and attacking creativity has made them one of the most exciting sides to watch early in the campaign.

Arsenal seeks to win at home and dream again of lifting the Premier League title.

Manchester City in winning form

On the other side, Manchester City are also flying high. Guardiola’s men delivered a statement performance last weekend, defeating Manchester United 3-0 in a heated Manchester Derby. The win reaffirmed City’s dominance domestically and set the tone for their title defense.

Like Arsenal, City also enjoyed a successful European outing. In their first Champions League match of the season, they defeated Napoli 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium. With depth across every line and the presence of stars like Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, City remain the team to beat in both England and Europe.

Confirmed lineup Arsenal vs Manchester City

