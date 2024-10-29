Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold recently made a bold promise: he aims to win the Ballon d’Or one day. The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony took place in Paris on Monday, with Manchester City’s Rodri taking the prize.

Between 2008 and 2021, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the award. Amazingly, they won all but one. This made it nearly impossible for other talented players to break through. Luka Modric is the only player to disrupt this monopoly, winning in 2018. Robert Lewandowski also had a strong case in 2020, but the ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Ballon d’Or has not been kind to defenders in its history. Since its inception in 1956, only three defenders have won it: Franz Beckenbauer, Matthias Sammer and Fabio Cannavaro. No full-back has ever claimed the award. Alexander-Arnold would make history as the first to do so in men’s and women’s soccer.

The Ballon d’Or dream

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Alexander-Arnold shared his ambitions: “I want that legacy of being probably the greatest right-back to ever play football. I know there have been many, but I’ve got to reach for the stars.” He also expressed his Ballon d’Or dreams: “I want to be the first full-back to ever do it. Only after you retire can you say, ‘I gave it everything I’ve got.’ Some may call me deluded, but I believe I can.”

The Liverpool defender symbolizes the club’s recent golden era. His blend of defensive skill and playmaking has set him apart since his breakthrough under Jurgen Klopp in 2016. Alexander-Arnold has led a trend of inverting full-backs who operate in midfield. This approach has helped Liverpool overload central creativity and quality in wide positions. He is known for his set-piece delivery and improved one-on-one duels, making him a dual threat on the field.

Challenges ahead

Alexander-Arnold faces barriers that go beyond his talent. In 2019, teammate Virgil van Dijk had a near-flawless season. He helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League, yet Messi still claimed his sixth Ballon d’Or.

The preference for attacking players has been entrenched since the 1950s. Goals and flashy play often capture more attention than defensive work. This year’s Ballon d’Or marked the end of Messi and Ronaldo’s era. Messi’s 2022 World Cup win secured him his final award in 2023 before his move to Inter Miami.

Rodri’s victory put a halt on the trend of favoring flamboyant players. However, that in itself came as a shock. Most expected Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr to win the award. For Alexander-Arnold, as gifted as he is, it will take something extraordinary to shift these perceptions and make his mark on the Ballon d’Or legacy.

There are a handful of exciting players who would pose as the defender’s biggest threats to the award in the next 5-8 years. The likes of Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal and more will have like-minded ambitions.

The next step is crucial for Alexander-Arnold

The next few years are crucial for Alexander-Arnold’s Ballon d’Or pursuit. His contract with Liverpool is nearing its end. Speculation links him to Real Madrid next summer. Reports indicate that Los Blancos are frontrunners if he decides to leave Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold’s career is at a defining point. This is similar to Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard, who considered a move to Chelsea in 2005. Gerrard ultimately chose to stay and give his prime years to Liverpool.

Under new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool shows early promise in a transitional season. After a 2-2 draw with Arsenal, the Reds are just one point behind Manchester City. Alexander-Arnold’s skills fit Slot’s system well. Liverpool has a strong chance of securing multiple trophies in the coming years.

However, a move to Real Madrid could enhance his Ballon d’Or ambitions. The intense media focus in Spain could boost his profile. If he adapts to La Liga as Dani Carvajal’s successor, he may find himself in stronger contention for the award.

On the international stage, England’s hiring of Thomas Tuchel for the 2026 World Cup offers Alexander-Arnold a chance to shine. Under Gareth Southgate, his role was often limited. However, with Tuchel in charge now, Alexander-Arnold can finally showcase his skills in major tournaments.

Winning silverware with both club and country would bolster his profile. This could significantly improve his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or. Should this happen in the next 5-8 years, Trent Alexander-Arnold could become the greatest right-back in soccer history.

PHOTOS: IMAGO