Vinicius Junior believes that his recent Ballon d’Or snub was because he regularly fights racism. The Real Madrid star, widely seen as the frontrunner for the annual award, ultimately finished second behind Manchester City midfielder Rodri. Aware that he was not going to collect the trophy, Vinicius opted not to attend the ceremony in France.

Vinicius’s Real teammates echoed the Brazilian star’s sentiments. None of the Spanish club’s players or representatives were in attendance on the night. The move by the reigning European champions was mostly ridiculed for being selfish.

Following the event, Vinicius took to social media to voice his frustrations. “I’ll do it 10x if I have to. They’re not ready,” the winger wrote on X. Because the remark could fall under different connotations, Reuters later attempted to get clarification on the statement.

According to the news agency, the player’s management team responded by saying that “the football world is not ready to accept a player who fights against the system.” Vinicius previously signed on with Roc Nation Sports after the American company acquired Brazilian agency TFM in 2023.

Brazilian star has been combating racial abuse in Spain for years

Vinicius has regularly been the target of racial abuse since he joined Real in 2018. As a result, the star has been vocal about making changes within the system to combat the deplorable acts. He was in tears while publicly speaking on the issue earlier this year.

Despite claims that the star may move away from Real because of the ongoing problem, Vinicius asserted that he would remain in Spain to play for the team that he loves. According to the Brazilian, leaving the club would “give the racists exactly what they want.”

LaLiga officials have seemingly been slow in attempting to curb racial abuse during matches. A Spanish court, however, recently gave a Mallorca fan a 12-month suspended sentence for hurling racial insults during two separate matches. One of the players to be abused was Vinicius.

The ruling was later applauded by LaLiga president Javier Tebas. The league executive claimed at the time that soccer supporters who commit racial abuse should receive jail time. Nevertheless, it remains unclear if the outcomes of similar cases will follow this path.

Brazilian outlets attribute Vinicius Ballon d’Or loss to Copa America

Although the comments made by Vinicius Junior’s management staff are certainly eyebrow-raising, reports out of Brazil have a different take on the issue. Multiple media outlets in the player’s home country essentially blamed the Ballon d’Or snub on Brazil’s failure at Copa America 2024.

Despite entering the tournament as one of the favorites, Brazil shockingly fell at the quarterfinal stage. Uruguay topped their South American rivals in the match following a penalty shootout. Vinicius did not play in the game after picking up yellow cards in the team’s two previous fixtures.

Personal accolades are certainly a significant factor in the Ballon d’Or voting process. However, team success, both for club and country, also plays a major part in selecting a winner as well. This is a specific area where Rodri separated from Vinicius in the voting.

While Brazil struggled, Rodri guided Spain to the Euro 2024 championship. The midfielder’s stellar display earned him plaudits as the tournament’s best player as well. In total, Rodri has only lost once in his last 85 total games between Spain and City.

PHOTOS: IMAGO