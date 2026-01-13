Jurgen Klopp delivers bold response to Real Madrid’s reported interest ahead of the 2026-27 season

Following their defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid made the surprising decision to dismiss Xabi Alonso, just over six months into his tenure. In response, they appointed Álvaro Arbeloa as the team’s coach, who promised to address the team’s inconsistency. However, Los Blancos are reportedly looking to Jurgen Klopp as the potential leader of their project in the 2026-27 season, prompting a strong response from the German coach.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jürgen Klopp has emerged as the leading candidate to become Real Madrid’s head coach ahead of next season. After his departure from Liverpool, the German stepped away from a coaching role and currently serves as Global Head of Soccer for the Red Bull group. Nevertheless, the Spanish side views him as the best option to lead the club’s project.

In a recent interview with ServusTV, Klopp was asked about the rumors linking him to Real Madrid following Xabi Alonso’s dismissal. In response, the German delivered a firm statement: “This has nothing to do with me and it doesn’t affect me at all… Coaching positions are always changing, and it’s fine to observe it from the sidelines without worrying about what it might mean for you personally, because where I am right now is the right place for me.”

Not only did Klopp deny any option to take the Real Madrid coach spot, but he also reaffirmed his retirement as a coach. After his tenure with Liverpool, the German decided to make a shift in his professional career, opting for an executive/managerial spot. In that sense, Jurgen holds stability in his current job at Red Bull, making his arrival to the Spanish side unlikely to happen. For that reason, Los Blancos might be forced to focus on other alternatives.

Global Head of Soccer Jürgen Klopp smiles during his presentation as Head Of Global Soccer Red Bull at Hangar 7 on January 14, 2025 in Salzburg, Austria.

Klopp voices support for Xabi Alonso while taking aim at Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso joined Real Madrid as the ideal solution, bringing leadership and an attractive style of play. Despite these contributions, the team chose to part ways with him, even though he had kept them near the top of LaLiga and secured a spot in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. In response, Jurgen Klopp issued a strong critique of the Spanish team’s decision while praising the talent of the 44-year-old coach.

“It’s a sign that not everything is 100 percent right there if Xabi Alonso, who showed over two years at Leverkusen what an outstanding coaching talent he is, has to leave Real Madrid just six months later… If you take over from a legendary coach like Carlo Ancelotti, who had a very clear way of running his team, it’s very hard to come in and change things. That’s what made the situation too difficult for Xabi Alonso,” Klopp said, via ServusTV.

Xabi Alonso’s arrival was intended to shape a long-term project, but Real Madrid’s front office only gave him six months to lead the team, which has caused alarm for Klopp. Additionally, rumors of ego issues in the locker room and the perceived lack of support for the coach have shifted criticism away from the 44-year-old and directed it toward the team executives. In this context, the Spanish side is perceived to have more problems than just Alonso’s tenure.