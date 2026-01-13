Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Jurgen Klopp delivers bold response to Real Madrid’s reported interest ahead of the 2026-27 season

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Jurgen Klopp, Global Head of Soccer Red Bull group, is looking on.
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesJurgen Klopp, Global Head of Soccer Red Bull group, is looking on.

Following their defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid made the surprising decision to dismiss Xabi Alonso, just over six months into his tenure. In response, they appointed Álvaro Arbeloa as the team’s coach, who promised to address the team’s inconsistency. However, Los Blancos are reportedly looking to Jurgen Klopp as the potential leader of their project in the 2026-27 season, prompting a strong response from the German coach.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jürgen Klopp has emerged as the leading candidate to become Real Madrid’s head coach ahead of next season. After his departure from Liverpool, the German stepped away from a coaching role and currently serves as Global Head of Soccer for the Red Bull group. Nevertheless, the Spanish side views him as the best option to lead the club’s project.

In a recent interview with ServusTV, Klopp was asked about the rumors linking him to Real Madrid following Xabi Alonso’s dismissal. In response, the German delivered a firm statement: This has nothing to do with me and it doesn’t affect me at all… Coaching positions are always changing, and it’s fine to observe it from the sidelines without worrying about what it might mean for you personally, because where I am right now is the right place for me.”

Not only did Klopp deny any option to take the Real Madrid coach spot, but he also reaffirmed his retirement as a coach. After his tenure with Liverpool, the German decided to make a shift in his professional career, opting for an executive/managerial spot. In that sense, Jurgen holds stability in his current job at Red Bull, making his arrival to the Spanish side unlikely to happen. For that reason, Los Blancos might be forced to focus on other alternatives.

Global Head of Soccer Jürgen Klopp smiles during his presentation as Head Of Global Soccer Red Bull at Hangar 7 on January 14, 2025 in Salzburg, Austria.

Global Head of Soccer Jürgen Klopp smiles during his presentation as Head Of Global Soccer Red Bull at Hangar 7 on January 14, 2025 in Salzburg, Austria.

Klopp voices support for Xabi Alonso while taking aim at Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso joined Real Madrid as the ideal solution, bringing leadership and an attractive style of play. Despite these contributions, the team chose to part ways with him, even though he had kept them near the top of LaLiga and secured a spot in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. In response, Jurgen Klopp issued a strong critique of the Spanish team’s decision while praising the talent of the 44-year-old coach.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappé sends farewell to Xabi Alonso after Real Madrid’s viral guard-of-honor controversy

see also

Kylian Mbappé sends farewell to Xabi Alonso after Real Madrid’s viral guard-of-honor controversy

It’s a sign that not everything is 100 percent right there if Xabi Alonso, who showed over two years at Leverkusen what an outstanding coaching talent he is, has to leave Real Madrid just six months later… If you take over from a legendary coach like Carlo Ancelotti, who had a very clear way of running his team, it’s very hard to come in and change things. That’s what made the situation too difficult for Xabi Alonso,” Klopp said, via ServusTV.

Xabi Alonso’s arrival was intended to shape a long-term project, but Real Madrid’s front office only gave him six months to lead the team, which has caused alarm for Klopp. Additionally, rumors of ego issues in the locker room and the perceived lack of support for the coach have shifted criticism away from the 44-year-old and directed it toward the team executives. In this context, the Spanish side is perceived to have more problems than just Alonso’s tenure.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Alvaro Arbeloa breaks silence on interim or permanent Real Madrid coaching role: ‘This is my home’

Alvaro Arbeloa breaks silence on interim or permanent Real Madrid coaching role: ‘This is my home’

Following Xabi Alonso's dismissal, Real Madrid swiftly appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as the team's new coach. However, doubts have arisen over whether he will serve as an interim or permanent coach, leading the Spaniard to break its silence on the situation.

Spain national team rift? Lamine Yamal and Dean Huijsen’s tense moment during Spanish Super Cup

Spain national team rift? Lamine Yamal and Dean Huijsen’s tense moment during Spanish Super Cup

Lamine Yamal and Dean Huijsen, teammates on the Spain national team, were involved in a tense exchange during the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Kylian Mbappé sends farewell to Xabi Alonso after Real Madrid’s viral guard-of-honor controversy

Kylian Mbappé sends farewell to Xabi Alonso after Real Madrid’s viral guard-of-honor controversy

After the viral controversy over the guard of honor to Barcelona, Kylian Mbappé delivered a farewell message to former Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Newcastle host Manchester City in the first leg of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup semifinals. Supporters in the United States can watch the matchup live on television or through streaming platforms, with several viewing options available.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo