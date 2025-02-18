UEFA Champions League dream over for Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez: What now for Milan?

Milan’s UEFA Champions League journey came to an abrupt and disappointing end after a 1-1 draw against Feyenoord in the second leg of their knockout round playoff. The result meant a 2-1 aggregate defeat, eliminating the Italian giants before the tournament’s Round of 16.

Despite an early goal from Santiago Gimenez, the Rossoneri were undone by a red card to Theo Hernandez, which shifted the momentum in favor of the Dutch side. The match ended in frustration for Gimenez, Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, and the rest of Milan’s squad, raising serious concerns about their season’s trajectory.

The night began with optimism at the San Siro. Milan, trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Rotterdam, needed a strong start to overturn the deficit. They got just that when Pulisic delivered a cross into the box, leading to a close-range header from Gimenez in just the first minute of play.

The Red and Blacks continued to dominate possession, creating chances that could have secured their progression to the next round. The home crowd was engaged, and the momentum seemed firmly with the Rossoneri. Feyenoord, despite defending deep, struggled to contain Milan’s attacking pressure.

However, as the game wore on, the Rossoneri’s inability to find a second goal began to raise concerns. Then, disaster struck early in the second half. Milan’s control over the match came to an abrupt halt in the 51st minute, when Theo Hernandez received a second yellow card for diving inside the Feyenoord penalty area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Theo Hernandez’s red card: Costly mistake

The French full-back had already been booked in the first half for a petulant foul, and his decision to go down under minimal contact was immediately punished by referee Szymon Marciniak.

Reduced to 10 men, Milan’s shape collapsed. Yunus Musah, who had been playing in midfield, was forced into a defensive role to cover for Hernandez’s absence. The tactical shift saw the home outfit retreat into their own half, allowing Feyenoord to gain confidence and push forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sensing their vulnerability, Feyenoord capitalized in the 73rd minute. Former Philadelphia Union striker Julian Carranza rose highest to meet Hugo Bueno’s pinpoint cross, directing his header past Mike Maignan to level the match at 1-1.

With that goal, the Dutch club secured a 2-1 aggregate lead, leaving the Italians desperate for an equalizer. However, the Rossoneri failed to break through Feyenoord’s compact defense, and the final whistle confirmed their exit from the tournament.

Manager Sergio Conceicao made some surprising decisions throughout the game. Christian Pulisic was substituted in the 63rd minute, despite being one of Milan’s most creative outlets. Eight minutes later, Santiago Gimenez was also withdrawn, a move that puzzled many given his importance in the attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for Milan?

With their Champions League dreams shattered Milan must shift their focus to domestic competitions. Despite having won one trophy, the Italian Super Cup, their Serie A campaign has been disappointing. Conceicao and his players currently sit in seventh place, outside the automatic qualification spots for next season’s Champions League.

The club’s only remaining realistic chance of winning silverware lies in the Coppa Italia, where they have qualified for the semi-finals. The two-legged semi-final tie against either Inter or Lazio in April will be crucial in salvaging their season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milan’s failure to progress in the Champions League will also have financial consequences, with millions in lost revenue from prize money and ticket sales. The round of 16 matchups would have featured either Inter or Arsenal, a fixture that could have generated significant interest and income.