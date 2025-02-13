Rafael Leao’s bold move influenced by Santiago Gimenez: Why did he wear nose patch in Milan’s loss to Feyenoord?

Milan’s Champions League journey hit a stumbling block on Wednesday night as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Feyenoord, courtesy of a costly blunder from goalkeeper Mike Maignan. The match saw the Italian side unveil their highly anticipated ‘Fantastic Four’ attack, consisting of Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, Christian Pulisic, and Santiago Gimenez. However, the quartet struggled to break through the hosts’ disciplined defense, leading to widespread criticism in the aftermath.

While Gimenez’s decision to wear a nose band caught some attention, fans also noticed that Leao sported a similar strip across his nose, sparking curiosity. Many wondered whether this was due to an injury or a fashion statement, but the real reason is far more intriguing.

It was a disappointing Champions League night for Milan fans, who were eager to see their new-look attack flourish, but instead were left frustrated by a lackluster display. Among the many talking points of the match, Leao’s decision to wear a nose strip stood out. While the Mexican striker has been known to wear one, this was the first time Leao was spotted with it.

At first glance, it might have seemed like the Portuguese forward was dealing with an injury or recovering from a facial knock. However, that was not the case. The real reason behind the nose patch is actually a technique used to improve breathing and performance—a trick that Gimenez himself swears by.

Gimenez’s influence: Origins of nose patch

Santiago Gimenez has been wearing a nasal strip since his Feyenoord days, and it has now followed him in Italy. The Mexican striker once revealed the surprising reason behind this habit, which started as a practical solution to a minor health issue.

In a 2023 interview with Radio NOS, he explained: “I was once a little sick and had trouble breathing through my nose. So our physiotherapist came up with the idea of that little patch. It worked wonders.”

This small adhesive strip, often used by soccer players and sportsmen, helps to open up the nasal passages and allow better airflow. For Gimenez, the results were so effective that he decided to make it a permanent part of his match routine. “I’m working on my breathing. The person who helped me with this gave me this patch, and it’s really fantastic. I have a bit of a problem with my nose, but with the patch, my nasal cavity opens, and I breathe much better.”

Beyond its functional benefits, Gimenez also admitted that the nose patch has turned into something of a superstition. “Since then, I have used it in every game, but maybe it’s also a superstition.”

Fans were not happy with Leao

While Gimenez has continued wearing the patch as part of his routine, Leao’s decision to use the same technique against Feyenoord has raised eyebrows. Was it simply an attempt to improve his breathing and stamina, or was he influenced by his new teammate?

Unfortunately, the nasal strip didn’t seem to bring much luck for Leao or Milan. His performance was widely criticized, with some fans mocking him for focusing on “fashion” rather than soccer.

One Milan supporter immediately drew comparisons to Gimenez, with one fan joking: “Leao twinning with Santi with the nose strip.” While another defended the Portuguese, worried that he might be carrying a type of injury: “I’ve noticed Leao with a ‘Breathe Right’ strip on his nose. Could he have some illness?”