Fenerbahçe manager José Mourinho has definitively ruled out the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo next summer, despite ongoing speculation about the Portuguese star’s future. Mourinho’s statement comes 12 years after the two last worked together at Real Madrid.

Mourinho joined Real Madrid in 2010 after winning the Champions League with Inter Milan. He managed a star-studded squad that included Ronaldo, then at the peak of his powers. During Mourinho’s three seasons at Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored an impressive 168 goals, contributing to La Liga and Copa del Rey titles.

With Ronaldo’s Al Nassr contract expiring this summer, rumors of a reunion with Mourinho at Fenerbahçe have surfaced. Mourinho swiftly dismissed these suggestions: “Cristiano Ronaldo will not come. The first reason is that I have three good forwards and I don’t want another one.”

He expanded on his reasoning: “Cristiano will always be Cristiano, but I don’t want him because I’m happy with my forwards. He has the money he earns in Saudi Arabia and a goal of 1,000 goals. What could motivate him to come to Turkey, other than the beauty of Istanbul?”

Mourinho’s stance on the January transfer window

Mourinho also expressed his general preference for avoiding January transfers, favoring a more planned approach: “I don’t really like the January transfer window because the player who comes needs a certain amount of time. I never say no to a transfer, but I don’t knock on Ali Bey’s or Acun Bey’s door and say I want a transfer.” This suggests a preference for summer signings, allowing for better integration into the team.

José Mourinho’s firm rejection of a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Fenerbahçe brings an end to speculation about a potential reunion between the two. Mourinho’s contentment with his current squad and preference for summer transfers clearly underpin his decision. The focus now shifts to where Ronaldo will end up when he leaves Al-Nassr at the end of his contract.