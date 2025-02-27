The end of 0-0? Gerard Piqué’s innovative idea to ensure every match has goals

Gerard Piqué, known for his outspoken nature and innovative approaches, has once again generated controversy with his ideas for revolutionizing professional soccer. In a recent podcast interview with former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, Piqué argued for significant changes to the sport, emphasizing the need to enhance entertainment value to attract younger audiences.

His proposals, some radical and provocative, reflect his experience in trying to bring innovation to other sports and highlight the challenges of implementing change within established sporting structures.

Piqué forcefully stated, “Soccer has to be entertainment.” He believes that football needs to evolve to remain relevant to younger generations who have a wide array of entertainment options readily available. He argues that the current format, with its potential for low-scoring or even scoreless draws, fails to capture the attention of modern audiences, especially those accustomed to faster-paced and more action-packed entertainment.

Piqué further elaborated on his vision for making soccer more engaging by proposing a radical rule change: “What’s the most exciting thing about a soccer match? Goals,” he reflected. “So, games can’t end zero-zero. You can’t go to a stadium and spend €70, €90, €100, €200, go to a Champions League game, and it ends zero-zero.” He proposed that if a match ends scoreless, both teams receive zero points. He believes this would incentivize more attacking football and create more exciting games, making it more attractive for both live and broadcast audiences.

Resistance to change and Piqué’s Kings League experience

Piqué contrasted his experiences in trying to bring about change in traditional sports with his success in creating the Kings League. He highlighted the difficulties he faced in reforming the Davis Cup, pointing to resistance from established institutions and individuals resistant to change.

He stated, “You try to get into the sport, you try to change certain things, and there’s no way. The ITF doesn’t change things. When you depend on federations with older people, who are afraid of change and don’t want to touch anything… After that experience in the Davis Cup, what do you say? I’ll create my own competition, with my own rules. They can do whatever they want.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Piqué’s own Kings League, a seven-a-side football competition launched in 2023, serves as a testament to his innovative approach. The Kings League has quickly gained popularity, expanding rapidly into other countries, showcasing the potential for a more engaging and entertaining format. Its success highlights the appetite for alternative approaches to the traditional game and provides a potential model for future innovation in soccer.