Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comentarios

The end of 0-0? Gerard Piqué’s innovative idea to ensure every match has goals

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Piqué proposed a radical rule change: awarding zero points to both teams in a zero-zero draw.
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)Piqué proposed a radical rule change: awarding zero points to both teams in a zero-zero draw.

Gerard Piqué, known for his outspoken nature and innovative approaches, has once again generated controversy with his ideas for revolutionizing professional soccer. In a recent podcast interview with former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, Piqué argued for significant changes to the sport, emphasizing the need to enhance entertainment value to attract younger audiences.

His proposals, some radical and provocative, reflect his experience in trying to bring innovation to other sports and highlight the challenges of implementing change within established sporting structures.

Piqué forcefully stated, “Soccer has to be entertainment.” He believes that football needs to evolve to remain relevant to younger generations who have a wide array of entertainment options readily available. He argues that the current format, with its potential for low-scoring or even scoreless draws, fails to capture the attention of modern audiences, especially those accustomed to faster-paced and more action-packed entertainment.

Piqué further elaborated on his vision for making soccer more engaging by proposing a radical rule change: “What’s the most exciting thing about a soccer match? Goals,” he reflected. “So, games can’t end zero-zero. You can’t go to a stadium and spend €70, €90, €100, €200, go to a Champions League game, and it ends zero-zero.” He proposed that if a match ends scoreless, both teams receive zero points. He believes this would incentivize more attacking football and create more exciting games, making it more attractive for both live and broadcast audiences.

Resistance to change and Piqué’s Kings League experience

Piqué contrasted his experiences in trying to bring about change in traditional sports with his success in creating the Kings League. He highlighted the difficulties he faced in reforming the Davis Cup, pointing to resistance from established institutions and individuals resistant to change.

He stated, “You try to get into the sport, you try to change certain things, and there’s no way. The ITF doesn’t change things. When you depend on federations with older people, who are afraid of change and don’t want to touch anything… After that experience in the Davis Cup, what do you say? I’ll create my own competition, with my own rules. They can do whatever they want.”

Advertisement

Piqué’s own Kings League, a seven-a-side football competition launched in 2023, serves as a testament to his innovative approach. The Kings League has quickly gained popularity, expanding rapidly into other countries, showcasing the potential for a more engaging and entertaining format. Its success highlights the appetite for alternative approaches to the traditional game and provides a potential model for future innovation in soccer.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

From Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s ex-coaches to possible reunion: 4 names in line for Milan job and their potential impact on Christian Pulisic

From Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s ex-coaches to possible reunion: 4 names in line for Milan job and their potential impact on Christian Pulisic

With Paulo Fonseca under pressure at AC Milan following a string of disappointing results, four high-profile names have surfaced as potential replacements. Each of the rumored candidates brings a unique tactical philosophy that could influence Christian Pulisic's role and impact at the club.

Lamine Yamal injury update: Will Barcelona star be fit for the Spanish Super Cup in January?

Lamine Yamal injury update: Will Barcelona star be fit for the Spanish Super Cup in January?

Barcelona has confirmed a troubling injury to Lamine Yamal, following the club’s unexpected 1-0 defeat to Leganes on Sunday. With the Spanish Super Cup on the horizon, fans are left to wonder: will the 17-year-old prodigy return in time for one of the most pivotal fixtures of Barcelona’s season?

Video: Edoardo Bove reconnects with Fiorentina teammates after medical scare in emotional and triumphant return

Video: Edoardo Bove reconnects with Fiorentina teammates after medical scare in emotional and triumphant return

Edoardo Bove, the young and talented midfielder on loan at Fiorentina from Roma, made an inspiring return to Fiorentina’s training ground just 13 days after his harrowing cardiac arrest during a Serie A match against Inter.

Al-Hilal to make surprising Neymar U-turn severely impacting Inter Miami and Lionel Messi?

Al-Hilal to make surprising Neymar U-turn severely impacting Inter Miami and Lionel Messi?

While rumors of a possible Neymar reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami have captured fans' imaginations, a sudden twist has shifted the narrative.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo