Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior has reportedly asked LaLiga president Javier Tebas to retract an accusation of piracy, after Tebas claimed Vinícius illegally streamed Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Liverpool.

The controversy stems from an Instagram story posted by Vinícius, showing him watching the Liverpool match on a Brazilian TV channel while at his Madrid home. While injured and unable to play, the image led Tebas to accuse Vinícius of piracy during an event in Buenos Aires focused on audiovisual fraud: “If it is in Madrid, and I think it was in Madrid, it is piracy,” Tebas stated.

“Access to the content to watch the Champions League in Spain must be done through Movistar Television. To watch this content, you need a VPN or a satellite dish pointed somewhere else. There must be active conduct that goes beyond the scope of Movistar. He was hacking the game.”

Vinícius’ response and explanation

Sources close to Vinícius told ESPN that his representatives have contacted LaLiga directly to refute the accusation. They contend that Vinícius uses an international plan with a Brazilian telephone operator, providing access to Brazilian broadcasts without employing a VPN or other methods to circumvent Spanish broadcasting rights. The same service is used by his staff.

A LaLiga confirmed to ESPN that Vinícius’ representatives had reached out to discuss the matter. This latest conflict adds to the history between Vinícius and Tebas. They previously clashed on social media over LaLiga’s handling of racism in Spanish football, with Tebas criticizing Vinícius’ claims that insufficient action was being taken.

The accusation and subsequent response highlight the complexities of international broadcasting rights and the challenges of enforcing them in the digital age. While LaLiga maintains its position, Vinícius’ explanation suggests a simple international plan may be responsible for the seeming violation of Spanish broadcasting rights. The resolution of this dispute remains to be seen, further intensifying the already strained relationship between Vinícius and Tebas.