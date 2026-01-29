2026 World Cup: Spain reportedly finalize US plans ahead of FIFA tournament

With just over four months remaining until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the national teams that have already secured qualification are making their final preparations. Among them are Spain, who have reportedly made an important decision regarding their stay in the United States.

“Spain’s national team has already defined its base of operations for the upcoming World Cup,” Diario AS reported on Thursday. “The team coached by Luis de la Fuente will be based in the city of Chattanooga, with Embassy Suites by Hilton Chattanooga Downtown serving as its headquarters, while Baylor School’s facilities will be used as the training center.”

This decision is particularly important given the matchups Spain will face during the tournament. The European champions will make their debut in the FIFA tournament on June 15 against Cape Verde at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Their second group-stage match will also be played there, on June 21 against Saudi Arabia.

The city of Chattanooga is just 118 miles from Atlanta, providing a major logistical advantage for Spain, as the team will only need to make a short trip from its base to the stadium for its first two World Cup matches.

Spain coach Luis De La Fuente.

To close out the group stage, however, Spain will need to travel a significantly longer distance. Their third match will be played on June 26 against Uruguay in Guadalajara, Mexico, a trip of roughly 1,800 miles that will require several hours of air travel.

Spain’s path in the World Cup

Given the tournament format, their Group H opponents, and the overall quality of the squad, Spain are unlikely to have major issues advancing in the 2026 World Cup. In fact, they are the favorites to finish first in the group, although Uruguay represent a potential threat.

Still, Luis de la Fuente’s team remains cautious and is not taking for granted a first-place finish in Group H. As a result, Spain have not yet defined their base of operations beyond the group stage.

If Spain finish first, they will face the runner-up from Group J (which includes Argentina, Algeria, Austria, and Jordan) in the round of 32. That match is scheduled for July 2 in Los Angeles. If they finish second, they would instead face the group winner (presumably Argentina) in Miami on July 3. If they finish third, their potential destinations become far more varied, including New Jersey, Seattle, Mexico, and Atlanta.

These multiple scenarios make it reasonable for Spain to avoid making a decision at this stage regarding their base during the knockout rounds of the World Cup, opting instead to wait and adapt as the tournament unfolds.