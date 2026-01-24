Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

2026 World Cup: England and coach Tuchel step up plans in the US ahead of FIFA tournament

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
England star Harry Kane and coach Thomas Tuchel.
© Alex Pantling/Jack Thomas/Getty ImagesEngland star Harry Kane and coach Thomas Tuchel.

The start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is drawing closer. With less than five months until the tournament gets underway, the teams that have already qualified are making key preparations for the event. Among them, Thomas Tuchel’s England have taken an important step tied to a major logistical decision.

“England are set to be based at the Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City for this year’s World Cup campaign,” BBC Sport reported on Saturday. “The Football Association has submitted a request to stay in the Missouri city, with the state-of-the-art Swope facility nominated as their first-choice daily training base.”

England are not the first team to move forward with plans for their World Cup base. Other national teams such as Germany and Brazil have also made progress in that area, although all of those decisions still require final approval.

“World governing body FIFA is not likely to rubber-stamp the location of each nation’s training facilities until the start of February,” the report adds. “While FIFA is still to officially confirm each nation’s chosen base, it is understood England are very likely to be allocated their preferred location.”

Jude Bellingham of England.

Jude Bellingham is one of England’s biggest stars.

England’s path at the 2026 World Cup

Selecting a base for lodging and training is a key step for every national team. It requires careful consideration not only of the facilities themselves, but also of the distances to the host cities where matches will be played.

Advertisement
Report: Germany take important step in the US ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

see also

Report: Germany take important step in the US ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

In that regard, the Three Lions do not appear overly concerned about travel demands. “Head coach Thomas Tuchel’s team will travel to each location from their Kansas City base and then return after each game,” BBC Sport reports.

England will compete in Group L at the World Cup. They will open their campaign on June 17 against Croatia in Arlington, Texas, a trip of roughly 560 miles and about a 90-minute flight from Kansas City. Their second match will come on June 23 against Ghana in Foxborough, Massachusetts, approximately 1,400 miles away and close to a three-hour flight. Similar travel demands will apply for their third group-stage match, against Panama on June 27 in New Jersey.

“It remains to be seen whether England decide to remain in Missouri should they make it through the group stage,” the report adds. “They have explored the option of ‘following the games’ during the knockout stages, meaning they would set up a temporary base in the vicinity of where their elimination games are played.”

Advertisement

For now, England’s most immediate plans include two friendlies during the March FIFA international window. The first will be against Uruguay on March 27, followed by a match against Japan four days later. Then, as the World Cup approaches, England will base themselves in Florida for two warm-up matches before settling permanently in Kansas City.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
England coach Tuchel admits 2026 World Cup squad selection will depend on a key factor beyond talent

England coach Tuchel admits 2026 World Cup squad selection will depend on a key factor beyond talent

England coach Thomas Tuchel provided details on the criteria he will use to define the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel reportedly faces tough competition for Manchester United head coaching role ahead of the 2026-27 season

Thomas Tuchel reportedly faces tough competition for Manchester United head coaching role ahead of the 2026-27 season

While Michael Carrick has recently been appointed as interim manager, Manchester United still consider Thomas Tuchel their top choice for manager for the 2026-27 season. However, the German faces now stiff competition, as the Red Devils have added another strong candidate.

Christian Pulisic’s Milan teammate targets 2026 FIFA World Cup: England defender Fikayo Tomori lays out clear eight-word Thomas Tuchel plan

Christian Pulisic’s Milan teammate targets 2026 FIFA World Cup: England defender Fikayo Tomori lays out clear eight-word Thomas Tuchel plan

With Fikayo Tomori re-established at the heart of the defence and England now under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, the defender has laid out a clear vision for how he plans to force his way back into international contention.

Christian Pulisic and USMNT stars receive stern 12-word warning about Mauricio Pochettino’s 2026 World Cup selections, and it includes Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

Christian Pulisic and USMNT stars receive stern 12-word warning about Mauricio Pochettino’s 2026 World Cup selections, and it includes Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

Christian Pulisic’s role with the USMNT is once again under the microscope as the road to the 2026 World Cup narrows, but he is far from the only name feeling the tension.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo