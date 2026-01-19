Mike Maignan’s future gets major update as AC Milan sporting director Igle Tare addresses contract talks

Mike Maignan has been a fundamental pillar for AC Milan in recent years, offering impressive stability to the team. However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season and no agreement reached yet, doubts loom over his future. In response to this uncertainty, Rossoneri’s sporting director, Igle Tare, provided an important update on the Maignan’s renewal, suggesting an opportunity for him to remain with the team.

Holding a privileged position in AC Milan’s roster, Mike Maignan has received an offer from the front office for a salary of €6 million per year plus bonuses, with a contract extension until 2029 and an optional additional year, reports Nicolò Schira. Although the Frenchman has reportedly accepted the offer, commission-related issues with his agents continue to pose a challenge, according to Matteo Moretto.

Far from dismissing the possibility of Maignan’s renewal, Igle Tare broke his silence on the matter following their victory over Lecce, offering a clear perspective and setting a timeline for a final decision. “We are expected his final answer in the next week, but We are confident to close. Mike loves this club and AC Milan want to keep him. We are planning to continue together,” he said, via DAZN Italy.

Maignan’s future solidifies Allegri’s AC Milan promising rebuild

With clear hopes for his continued tenure, AC Milan are building a solid sporting project around the French goalkeeper. According to OptaPaolo, Mike Maignan has prevented the most goals (7.7) in Serie A, conceding only 16 goals compared to the 23.7 expected goals. For this reason, coach Massimiliano Allegri considers him an undisputed starter, making Maignan a cornerstone for the Rossoneri’s project and a leader in the dressing room.

Not only has Maignan been consolidated as a key star player, but so have Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Fikayo Tomori. Coach Massimiliano Allegri has created a solid roster with a great midfield and a strong defense. With this, the Rossoneri are directly competing for the top spot in Serie A, promising a UEFA Champions League spot. In that sense, the Frenchman’s continued tenure would solidify the growing project.

AC Milan reportedly push hard to reinforce squad ahead of 2026–27

Although the Rossoneri have regained their competitiveness, they still have some problems in their roster. Coach Allegri has not managed to get his team to maintain consistency throughout the season, holding several problems with roster depth and the scoring side. Given this, they have reportedly made the decision to strengthen the team, aiming to reinforce certain positions ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Niclas Füllkrug recently arrived to strengthen the offense, but his continuity isn’t fully secure as AC Milan reportedly seek a more established profile. Additionally, they are reportedly pursuing a top-class defender, with David Odogu potentially being loaned out to gain playing time. Furthermore, more profiles could emerge as Luka Modric’s future is still undecided, and his departure might prompt the team to pursue a midfielder.